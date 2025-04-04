'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned after contestant performed backflips like it was no big deal

The player kept on winning but the host didn't encourage her to repeat her performance.

From weird worm dances to players jumping on the host and even hugging models, "The Price Is Right" has seen all kinds of bizarre reactions from people who get the chance to make it to the show to win exciting prizes. Just when Drew Carey thought that things couldn't get any more surprising for him, a player named Mia wowed him with her impressive backflips.

Screenshots showing Mia doing the backflips (Image source: YouTube/ The Price Is Right)

In the March 31 episode, Mia was the last player to win the "Bidder’s Row" as she made the closest bid for an HP 27-inch desktop computer, a webcam, a keyboard, and a mouse. She got a chance to join Carey on stage and was quite ecstatic already as she grabbed onto Carey’s arms, and screamed, “Hi, Drew! Oh my god!". The two then went around in circles until she stopped.

Screenshot showing the player jumping around Drew Carey (Image source: YouTube/ The Price Is Right)

The show's announcer, George Gray, then revealed that she would be playing "One Wrong Price" for an exciting package of prizes. The game, which is the opposite of another popular game called "One Right Price," is a relatively easier one to crack. In the game, the contestant can see three individual collections of prizes with different price tags on display. However, out of the three prizes, only two carry the correct price tag, and one item is displayed with the wrong price. All the player has to do is pick the one with the wrong price to win the game. If the guess is correct, the player wins all three prizes. However, if they fail, they don't get another go, and the game ends.

For Mia's game, the three prizes were a karaoke package, a moder, a transparent kayak, and a brand new kitchen range presented by the show's models, Rachel Reynolds and James O’Halloran. The karaoke package had a price tag of $1,800, the kayak carried a displayed price of $2,599, and the kitchen range came with a price of $3,699.

Screenshot showing the models alongside the prizes (Image source: YouTube/ The Price Is Right)

Mia picked the karaoke package, which she thought carried the 'one wrong price.' After building up some anticipation, O'Halloran flipped the price board down to reveal that the player was correct as the actual retail price of the item was $793. This meant that Mia had won all three prizes, and to celebrate the win, she went on to do four backflips across the stage, wowing the host.

Mia kept up her winning ways in the Showcase Showdown as well, as she spun a perfect 100 to win an extra $1,000. She continued with her high-energy celebrations in the round as well, but this time, Carey did not encourage her to bring out another series of backflips.

Her form continued through the Final Showcase round too, as she placed a massive bid of $30,000 on Designer Luggage and Language Translators, and trips to Vietnam and South Africa. In the end, she emerged as the winner as her opponent went over and took home prizes worth $47,098.