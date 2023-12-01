What Is Oscar-Winning Actor Forest Whitaker's Net Worth?

Name Forest Whitaker Net worth $25 million Sources of income Acting, directing, producing DOB 15 July 1961 Age 62 Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Producer, Director

Forest Whitaker attends a photocall at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival | Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

Actor, producer and director Forest Whitaker has an estimated net worth of $25 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Whitaker’s illustrious career spans over four decades across a wide range of movies and television shows. One of his most notable performances was in “The Last King of Scotland” for which he won an Academy Award. He is regarded as one of the greatest actors of all time and honored with numerous awards.

Career in films

Whitaker graduated with a BFA in acting in 1982 and one of his first noteworthy roles came in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.” Throughout the 80s, he appeared in a string of movies. He then appeared in the critically acclaimed Scorsese movie, “The Color of Money,” which starred Paul Newman and Tom Cruise.

He then appeared in the classic Vietnam War film “Platoon” and followed it up with another Vietnam film with Robin Williams, “Good Morning, Vietnam.” He then bagged the lead role in Clint Eastwood's film “Bird” and gained widespread acclaim for his performance.

However, Whitaker’s biggest career highlight came with the film “The Last King of Scotland” in 2006. He won several awards for his performance including an Academy Award for Best Actor. In 2013, Whitaker appeared in the film, “The Last Stand” and then bagged a central role in “Star Wars: Rogue One” in 2016.

Career in Television

Whitaker has also made a range of appearances in television shows. Starting in the 80s, he appeared in “Diff'rent Strokes,” “Amazing Stories,” and “North and South”. Later, in 2002 and 2003, Whitaker served as the host and narrator for the reboot of “The Twilight Zone.” Between his work in films, Whitaker booked a recurring role in the police drama “The Shield” in 2006.

Career as a director and producer

Whitaker's financial portfolio extends beyond acting as he has directed projects like “Waiting to Exhale” and “Hope Floats,” among others. He has also produced the critically acclaimed film, “Fruitvale Station.”

Other ventures

Whitaker has also contributed to the management of JuntoBox Films, a film production company that focuses on small projects. The company later developed into a social media platform geared towards fans and filmmakers who aim to spread ideas and collaborate on new projects. However, it eventually went out of business and shut down permanently.

Whitaker bought two properties in Hollywood Hills for $2 million in 2003. The properties were combined to form a single compound stretching across 1.66 acres of land. The new property featured two private driveways and a main house with 11 bedrooms and 10.5 bathrooms. In 2017, Whitaker listed the property for $6 million and ultimately sold it for $3.85 million in 2020, as per The Richest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Forest Whitaker (@forestwhitaker)

Whitaker married Keisha Nash in 1996. The couple had two children together and raised two more children from their previous marriages. The two separated and filed for divorce after 22 years of marriage in 2021.

Forest Whitaker and his wife Keisha Nash Whitaker at a screening of "Brick City" | Getty Images | Photo by Nancy Ostertag

Whitaker is known for his distinctive left eye which sets him apart from other actors. This is because he suffers from ptosis. Whitaker is also an accomplished martial artist with a black belt in Kenpo.

2007 Oscar: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role For “The Last King of Scotland”

2007 BAFTA Film Award: Best Actor in a Leading Role for “The Last King of Scotland”

2007 Critics Choice Award: Best Actor for “The Last King of Scotland”

2022 Cannes Film Festival: Honorary Golden Palm

1988 Cannes Film Festival: Best Actor for “Bird”

2003 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Made for Television Movie for “Door to Door”

2007 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for “The Last King of Scotland”

2006 Satellite Award: Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for “The Last King of Scotland”

2006 Hollywood Film Award: Actor of the Year for “The Last King of Scotland”

2014 Image Award: Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for “The Butler”

2014 Image Award: Chairman's Award

2014 Stanley Kramer Award

2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for “Black Panther”

2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for “The Last King of Scotland”

2007 Star on the Walk of Fame: Motion Picture

2007 BET Award: Best Actor for “The Last King of Scotland”

Does Forest Whitaker have a medical condition?

Forest Whitaker has an eye condition called ptosis.

What is Forest Whitaker’s net worth?

Forest Whitaker has an estimated net worth of $25 million as of November 2023.

Is Forest Whitaker vegetarian?

Yes, Whitaker is a vegetarian and he told PETA that becoming a vegetarian was one of the “best decisions” he has made in his life.