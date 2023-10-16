What is "Little Women" Actress Florence Pugh's Net Worth?

Name Florence Pugh Net Worth $8 Million Sources of Income Acting Gender Female Date of Birth Jan 3, 1996 Age 27 years old Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actress

Florence Pugh is an Engish actor known for her performances in projects like "The Falling", "Lady Macbeth", and "King Lear." She is also popular for her roles in "Fighting with My Family", "Little Women" and more. She was recently seen in the Christopher Nolan film "Oppenheimer" starring Cillian Murphy. She gained international fame when she portrayed the character of a professional wrestler, Paige, in the film " Fighting with My Family." Pugh is also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and featured in the 2021 film " Black Widow." As of 2023, Florence Pugh's net worth is somewhere around $8 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The Oscar-nominated actress has played great roles in her career. She reportedly made $700,000 for her role in the 2019's "Little Women."

Florence Pugh was born in Oxford on January 3, 1996. She was born to dancer Deborah and restaurateur Clinton and has three siblings. Pugh suffered from tracheomalacia, a condition that can cause chronic bronchitis and upper respiratory infections. As a result, the family moved around and finally settled in Sotogrande, Spain, hoping the warmer weather would suit her.

Pugh has been working since a young age. She was seen opposite Maisie Williams in the film "The Falling" in 2014 and then again in the lead role in "Fighting With My Family", which premiered at the the Sundance Film Festival.

She gained widespread recognition in 2016 when she was seen in the role of a violent teenage bride in the film, "Lady Macbeth." She went on to win many accolades for her performance and started getting more roles. She was also seen in the series "Marcella" and went on to appear in the TV production of "King Lear." Pugh has also been part of projects like, "Outlaw King," and "The Little Drummer Girl." The year 2019 was huge for the young actress as she was seen in major productions. She was seen as Paife in the sports dramedy "Fighting with My Family" and "Midsommar." In 2021, she was seen as Black Widow and appeared in "Oppenheimer" very recently. Pugh is now all set for her next big release "Dune: Part Two" starring Timothée Chalamet. Pugh has been featured in the Forbes' annual 30 Under 30 list.

Pugh was in a relationship with filmmaker Zack Braff. The two met on the sets of the 2019 short film "In the Time It Takes to Get There." The couple lived in Los Angeles.

Florence Pugh has been nominated for the British Academy Film Awards for her work in "Little Women." She also has a nomination for the AACTA Awards which she received for her role in "Little Women." She has won the Alliance of Women Film Journalists Award and has also bagged the Austin Film Critics Association Awards. She received a BAFTA Scotland Awards nomination for her role in "Outlaw King" and has won the Boston Society of Film Critics Award as well. Pugh has also bagged the Georgia Film Critics Association awards amount many other ones.

Are Florence Pugh and Zack Braff married?

The two reportedly broke up in 2022.

What is Florence Pugh famous for?

She is known for her roles in, "Black Widow", "Little Women" and "Fighting with My Family."

