Name Draymond Green Net Worth $90 Million Date of Birth March 4, 1990 Age 33 Years Gender Male Profession Basketball player Nationality United States of America

Draymond Green, the accomplished American professional basketball player, boasts a net worth of $90 million. His illustrious career is marked by numerous accolades, including four NBA championships, four NBA All-Star selections, two appearances on the All-NBA Team, and two Olympic gold medals. Remarkably, Green has dedicated his entire NBA journey to the Golden State Warriors, contributing significantly to their resurgence. Drafted by the Warriors in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft, he played a pivotal role in their 2015 NBA Finals appearance and subsequent championship win in 2016.

Also Read: What Was Rapper Young Dolph's Net Worth At The Time of His Death?

Draymond Green attends the World Premiere of Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images | Photo by Axelle

Draymond Green's primary source of income is his lucrative NBA career with the Golden State Warriors, which began when he was drafted by the team in 2012. Over the years, he has signed multiple contracts with the Warriors, earning substantial seven-figure salaries. Green's on-court contributions have been significant, from his early days gradually earning more playing time to becoming a vital part of the team's success, with highlights including winning multiple NBA championships and being recognized for his exceptional defensive skills. Additionally, Green has made money through endorsements, and his marketability has grown along with his on-court success. While his income from endorsements and other ventures may contribute to his overall wealth, his primary source remains his NBA career earnings and related bonuses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green)

Also Read: What Is Legendary Musician Stevie Wonder's Net Worth?

Draymond Green's earnings have seen a remarkable rise throughout his NBA career. Starting with a modest three-year, $2.6 million contract in 2012, he secured a substantial five-year, $82 million deal in 2015, which averaged $16.4 million annually. In 2019, he inked another lucrative contract, this time a four-year, $100 million agreement to continue his tenure with the Golden State Warriors. With his latest contract extension in 2023, another four-year, $100 million deal, Green's career earnings soared to $255 million in NBA salary alone, showcasing his impressive financial success in professional basketball.

Also Read: What Is 'Captain Marvel' Brie Larson's Net Worth?

Draymond Green owns some impressive properties. In 2020, he bought a fancy mansion in Los Angeles for $9.6 million. The mansion has marble floors, a big backyard with a pool and fireplace, and is close to the homes of other NBA stars. He also has a $7 million penthouse in San Francisco with great city views and four bedrooms. Back in 2012, he lived in a regular apartment in Emeryville, California, because he thought San Francisco was too expensive and wanted to keep things simple.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors brings the ball upcourt during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in game five of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Chase Center on May 10, 2023, in San Francisco, California. Getty Images | Photo by Thearon W. Henderson

Instagram 4.1 million followers Twitter 2 million followers Facebook 1.2 million followers

Draymond Green has a family with his fiancée Hazel Renee, including two kids. But in 2016, he got into trouble when he was arrested for a fight in a bar in Michigan. He was accused of bumping into someone and then his friends allegedly got involved in a scuffle. The next night, there was another fight, and Draymond was arrested. He later said sorry to the person involved and was released on bail after having a bit too much to drink.

Defensive Player of the Year – Once. 2016-17 Steals Leader – Once. 2016-17 All-NBA Second Team – Once. 2015-16 All-NBA Third Team – Once. 2016-17 All-Defensive First Team – 4 times. 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2020-21 All-Defensive Second Team – 4 times. 2017-18, 2018-19, 2021-22, 2022-23

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the fourth quarter in game seven of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on April 30, 2023, in Sacramento, California. Getty Images | Photo by Ezra Shaw

What's Draymond Green's most memorable triple-double?

Draymond's standout triple-double was in 2015-2016 with 12-10-10 plus 5 steals and 5 blocks against Memphis, highlighting his versatility.

How did Green's 2016 NBA Finals suspension impact the series?

Green's suspension for Game 5 was a turning point, potentially influencing the Warriors' loss to the Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Which tech startups have Draymond Green invested in?

Green has invested in tech startups like SmileDirectClub and Bolt, showing his interest in entrepreneurship beyond basketball.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Reality TV Star Teddi Mellencamp's Net Worth?

What Is Oscar-Winning Actor Daniel Kaluuya's Net Worth?