Name DeJ Loaf Net Worth $2 Million Sources of Income Album Sales, Concerts, Tours, Live Shows Date of Birth April 8, 1991 Age 32 Years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Rapper, Singer, Songwriter

The American rapper and singer Deja Monét Trimble better known as DeJ Loaf has an estimated net worth of $2 million. She was born and brought up in Detroit, Michigan, and started her rap career in 2011 with her debut single "Just Do It" followed by "Sell Sole" in 2014. She got her big rap break with "Try Me" in 2014 and the extended play "And See That's The Thing". Her debut songs and albums made it to the Billboard Top Rap Albums Chart. The song "Try Me" attracted the Hip Hop Songs Chart, too, and was even gold-certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

DeJ Loaf attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018, in New York City | Getty Images for MTV | Photo by Mike Coppola

DeJ Loaf started her music career in the rapping industry in 2011 and released several debut singles and mixtapes, attracting the attention of not only her fans but also fellow rappers. She earns primarily from mixtapes and album sales, tours, concerts, live performances, and endorsements.

Loaf has made several endorsement deals with big brands including Adidas, MAC Cosmetics, and GB'S. The rapper has also collaborated with artists such as Big Sean, Gunna, Rick Ross, Lil Uzi Vert, Eminem, and Danny Brown. Besides this, she has also appeared as a featured artist in tracks by Jacquees, Casey Veggies, and Lil Durk.

DeJ Loaf performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Weekend 1 | Getty Images for Coachella | Photo by Frazer Harrison

DeJ Loaf's live concerts are an electrifying experience, pulsating with a vibrant energy that seamlessly fuses hip-hop and trap vibes. While the prices for her concerts may vary, a typical range could fall between $56 and $176. For those interested in private events or exclusive live shows, the rapper sets her charges in a higher bracket, generally ranging from $40,000 to $74,999.

Currently, Loaf is on tour, captivating audiences everywhere, including the lively city of Madison, Wisconsin, where she is set to perform at the Sylvee.

Loaf completed her high school education at Southeastern High School in Detroit in 2009. She later enrolled at Saginaw Valley State University. Initially pursuing a degree in nursing, she dedicated three semesters to her studies before deciding to wholeheartedly devote herself to a full-time career in music.

Loaf's personal life has often been a topic of curiosity, marked by a series of headline-grabbing appearances, although the artist herself has chosen to remain tight-lipped about her private affairs. Throughout her journey, she has been romantically involved with both men and women. At the onset of her career in 2014, she was linked with Lil Durk, and their relationship went on until 2016.

In 2021, speculations have surfaced about the rapper's romantic involvement with Jacquees. Although the artist has not officially commented on these speculations, the public eye continues to be intrigued by the unfolding chapters of her personal life.

Dej Loaf performs onstage during Day 1 of the Afro Nation Detroit Festival on August 19, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan | Getty Images | Photo by Aaron J. Thornton

- Music Choice 100 Awards 2016 (Winner): Female Rap Artist of the Year

- Video Music Awards (MTV) 2018 (Nominee): Best Video with a Message for "Dej Loaf Feat. Leon Bridges: Liberated"

- BET Awards 2015 (Nominee): Best Female Hip Hop Artist

- BET Awards 2015 (Nominee): Best New Artist

- BET Awards 2015 (Nominee): Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award for "Try Me"

Rapper Dej Loaf poses with her Music Choice 100 'Top Female Rapper' Award during her visit to Music Choice on October 4, 2016, in New York City | Getty Images | Photo by Matthew Eisman

When did DeJ Loaf begin her music career?

Loaf began her music career in 2011 with her debut mixtape "Just Do It" with Ajure Harding.

Does DeJ Loaf have siblings?

Yes, she has a brother Desa Trimble who is also a rapper, singer, and songwriter.

Has DeJ Loaf won Grammys?

No, but she has been nominated for four awards.

