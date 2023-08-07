One of the most popular music artists in the world, Eminem’s story of success is truly inspiring. The global star’s career evolved from performing at freelance rap contests to producing global hits which broke records and won several awards. In his 20-year-long career, the rap star, lyricist, actor, and music producer has produced over 59 singles and sold hundreds of millions to his record worldwide. He was named the King of Hip-Hop by Rolling Stone.

According to Spotify's list of the most streamed artists in 2023 so far (as of August 4, 2023), Eminem remained in the top 10 (4.14 billion).

Eminem recently appeared as a surprise guest during pop star Ed Sheeran’s show in Detroit. The audience at Sheeran’s concert lost themselves in the music as the star performed Sheeran’s rendition of the iconic “Lose Yourself.”

In his career, Eminem has won 15 Grammy awards, 17 Billboard awards, 8 American Music Awards, and 16 MTV Europe awards among others. He is also known to be one of the richest music artists in the world with a net worth of hundreds of millions.

What is Eminem’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the multi-platinum selling rapper’s net worth is estimated to be $250 million. Known for his gritty storytelling, immaculate rhymes, and controversial lyrics, the star has had a profound impact on the music and rap industry, breaking numerous records and setting higher standards for rap.

How Much Does Eminem Currently Make?

According to the publication, Eminem is one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world. In a non-touring year, Eminem makes around $20 million and, in the years, when he is actively touring to support an album, he can earn approximately $30-50 million.

Eminem’s Earnings from Music Career

Eminem has made millions from selling his music hits, albums, and singles. He also has his record label Shady Records. According to Celebrity Net Worth, between 2004 and 2019, which doesn't include his most successful album-selling days, Eminem earned at least $280 million, pre-tax.

Further, including his earnings from the peak of his career, his earnings to date reach nearly $420 million, conservatively, as per the website.

Eminem sold more than 50 million records between 2000 and 2004 when the earnings data was not recorded. Further, he performed 88 solo concerts as part of the Anger Management Tour. During those years he had earned at least $100 million from touring, record sales, and merchandise sales.

Eminem’s Earnings from Business Ventures

Eminem has built several businesses around his singing career. One of his business ventures includes Shady Records, the record label to which he signed artists like 50 Cents and other great talents. According to Rocket Reach, the annual revenue of The Shady Records was estimated to be $218000 in the year 2021.

Eminem also has a hip-hop show on Sirius XM Radio called Shade 45, and a fast food restaurant called Mom’s Spaghetti, in his hometown, Detroit. Eminem has earned a share and immense popularity from the film "8 Mile", a semi-biographical hip-hop film that had scenes based on the artist’s true life story

Eminem’s Real Estate Ownership

Eminem bought an 8,900 square-foot home in Clinton Township, Michigan for $1.483 million, reports said. The luxurious estate has been his primary residence over the years.

In 2003, Eminem spent $4.8 million on a 15,000-square-foot house in Oakland County, Michigan which was the home of the former CEO of Kmart. The star reportedly turned the property into a virtual fortress, equipping it with electric fences and guard booths that were manned 24 hours a day by armed security. Further, the neighborhood is also gated and guarded by additional security.

However, the rap star barely lived in this property as he showed interest in selling the estate in 2017. He listed it for sale for $1.99 million and eventually found a buyer who bought the property for $1.9 million.

