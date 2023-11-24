What Is 'Baywatch' Star And 'Playboy' Model Carmen Electra's Net Worth?

Name Carmen Electra Net worth $8 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Music, Acting, Modeling DOB 20 April 1972 Age 51 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Model, TV Personality

Model, actress, television personality and singer Tara Leigh Patrick, famously known as Carmen Electra, has an estimated net worth of $8 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Electra is best known for her work with Playboy magazine and her appearances in the Baywatch movies.

Carmen Electra during AXELab Party at the Playboy Mansion | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Bezjian

Electra is a famous celebrity on adult content platform OnlyFans. Recently, in an interview with PEOPLE, she revealed that the top requests she gets on her OnlyFans account are for her feet. Though Electra is amused by the requests, she has long known about people’s interest in her feet and enjoys being on the platform as she gets to be her own boss.

After graduating from high school, Electra met musician Prince who helped her start a career in music, where she got the name of "Carmen Electra". She signed a record deal with Prince's label, Paisley Park Records, and released her debut album in 1993, called “Carmen Electra”. She only ever released one album before moving on to modeling and acting, but occasionally released singles and collaborated with “The Pussycat Dolls”.

Electra started appearing in TV shows in 1995, but her breakthrough in the entertainment industry came when she posed nude for Playboy. Her global popularity landed her a role in the drama series “Baywatch” from 1997 to 1998, and appearances in the “Baywatch” movies.

Carmen Electra plays Celebrity Bunny Dealer at the Playboy Club | Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

While she continued to appear in Playboy magazine as a cover model, she also worked in films like “American Vampire” and “Good Burger”. In 2000, Electra appeared in Scary Movie and she did “Starsky & Hutch” in 2004. Her other notable appearances include in films like “Cheaper by the Dozen 2”, “Scary Movie 4”, “Epic Movie”, “Meet the Spartans”, and “Disaster Movie”.

She also appeared in the eighth season of “So You Think You Can Dance” and in “Britain's Got Talent” as a judge in 2012. She starred in the TV series, “Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen and Dave”, and “The Choice”.

Electra bought a $1.35 million home in Beverly Hills in 2002. She sold it for $3.75 million in 2014. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the buyer of the house later flipped it for $4.8 million. Electra then bought a new mansion in the Hollywood Hills, for $2.7 million. However, she listed the house on the market less than a year later in 2015. She sold it for $2.35 million, eating a loss of about $350,000.

Electra married NBA player Dennis Rodman in 1998 after dating him for a while. However, the marriage was later annulled and the couple split up the following year.

Carmen Electra With Dennis Rodman | Getty Images | Photo By David Keeler

Later in 2003, Electra married the lead guitarist for “Jane's Addiction”, Dave Navarro. The couple got divorced in 2007. A year later in 2008, she got engaged to rock musician, Rob Patterson. The two split after four years in 2012.

Rob Patterson and actress Carmen Electra at the Wet Republic pool to celebrate her birthday | Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

2004 MTV Movie Award: Best Kiss in “Starsky & Hutch”

How old is Carmen Electra?

Carmen Electra is 51 years old.

How many times was Carmen Electra married?

Carmen Electra's been married twice. First with NBA star Dennis Rodman, and then with rock musician Dave Navarro.

How many children does Carmen Electra have?

Carmen Electra does not have any children.

What is Carmen Electra’s net worth?

Carmen Electra has an estimated net worth of $8 million as of 2023.

