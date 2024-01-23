Name Anya Taylor-Joy Net Worth $7 Million Annual Income $1 Million + Source of Income Acting Date of Birth April 16, 1996 Age 27 years Gender Female Profession Actress Nationality British-American

All set to star in "Mad Max: Furiosa," after her acclaimed appearances in movies such as "The Menu" and "The Northman," British-American actress Anya Taylor-Joy has earned a net worth of $7 million. She rose to stardom with the 2015 film "The Witch" and starred in popular films like "Glass," "Thoroughbreds," and "Emma." Beyond acting, she serves as a brand ambassador for several renowned labels including Viktor & Rolf, Tiffany & Co., Dior, and Jaeger-LeCoultre.

Anya's wealth primarily stems from her successful career in film and television. Her acting career began with a setback after she was removed from her first role in the 2014 film "Vampire Academy." A year later, she gained recognition for her role in the 2015 horror film "The Witch."

Anya gained even more prominence with her role as Casey Cooke in M. Night Shyamalan's "Split," followed by impactful performances in films like "Thoroughbreds" and "Marrowbone." In 2017, she portrayed Petronella Oortman in "The Miniaturist" miniseries and reprised her role as Casey Cooke in "Glass." She was also seen in "Love, Antosha," "Playmobil: The Movie," and "Radioactive."

In 2020, she starred in "Emma" and "The New Mutants," but her most remarkable performance was in the Netflix miniseries "The Queen's Gambit," which earned her widespread acclaim, a Golden Globe Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. She appeared in films like "Last Night in Soho," "The Northman," and "Amsterdam" in 2021, and lent her voice for "The Super Mario Bros."

Anya Taylor-Joy attends as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store, The Landmark | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Taylor-Joy bought a home in the Hollywood Hills for $2.3 million in 2022. The 2,310-square-foot house has undergone multiple renovations over the years. The residence includes a kitchen and a dual-sided fireplace that serves both the kitchen and dining area. The main floor has a home office and den area featuring wooden accents.

Anya was born on April 16, 1996, in Miami, Florida. Her father is an Argentine of English and Scottish descent, while her mother was born has English and Spanish roots. Youngest of six siblings, Anya attended Northlands School and Hill House International Junior School. In 2023, she married musician Malcolm McRae after dating him for two years.

- Golden Globes Awards 2021: Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film for "The Queen's Gambit"

- Critics' Choice Television Awards 2021: Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for "The Queen's Gambit"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for "The Queen's Gambit"

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2023 | Photo by Dave Benett | Getty Images

How did Anya Taylor-Joy start her acting career?

Anya Taylor-Joy had her breakthrough in 2015 with the supernatural folk-horror film "The Witch."

What is Anya Taylor-Joy's nationality?

Anya holds American, British, and Argentine citizenship.

