Woman gets a sweet 10% off at clothing store. Then, finds out it's a senior discount: "Do I look...?"

Ageism also involves older colleagues being prejudiced against young professionals at the workplace.

Ageism is one form of prejudice that is rarely talked about in pop culture and social media, where millennials and Gen Z are setting the narrative. Hence people continue to be stereotyped based on their age, both in the workplace and in personal spaces. This is why a TikTok user named Jennifer (@nacho_avg_gigi) was given a seniors' discount at a Ross clothing store without even asking for it. She pointed out how the staff didn't confirm her age and gave the discount purely based on her looks.

A Ross Dress For Less store in Santa Fe, New Mexico (Image source: Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Not a Great Bargain

Jennifer's case shows that ageism can be directed at older adults and young people alike. In her viral clip, the creator says that she just went to "Ross Dress for Less" to quickly pick up a few things and when she got to the counter the staff checked the items out and told her it would be a little more than $50. However, just a minute later, the staff stopped Jennifer and said that she had to pay $44 instead. The creator says she didn't think much of it at the time and left after paying to go pick up her daughter.

Screenshots from Jennifer's video (Image source: TikTok/@nacho_avg_gigi)

Later, when she checked the receipt, she discovered that the staff had automatically applied the 10% "Tuesday over 55 discount" on her bill. Jennifer was shocked as the staff never asked her age or informed her about the discount. "I mean I'm not mad at it as hey, it is $7 and 50 cents less that I have to pay, but he didn't ask me!" she says. She then frantically asked the viewers if she looked 55 years old. “God, I hope not,” she says.

Screenshots showing Jennifer talking about her appearance (Image source: TikTok/@nacho_avg_gigi)

Several viewers in the comments expressed that it was ageism at work. "I think the younger generation automatically sees grey hair and thinks people are one step away from an assisted living home," @fbicia1977 commented.

Screenshot from the comments about Jennifer's appearance (Image source: TikTok/@yorkielvr62)

Some even suggested that the practice was rather common. "this happened to me today and I'm 29😂 I came to toc for answers," @that_one_girl_e_ wrote. However, a viewer who worked at Ross claimed that there could be a sweet reason behind the discount and not discrimination. "As a former Ross employee, I gave that discount to the nice customers regardless of their age," @paynesharpe revealed.

The actions of the staff in Jennifer's case were harmless and in stark contrast to another case of ageism shared by creator Shola West, better known as @allthingsmediasis on TikTok. West shared that being young, she faced discrimination due to ageism at her workplace. Her viral video shared several anecdotes from her early days as a professional. In one of the incidents, West shared that she disclosed her age to colleagues in search of guidance and empathy. However, it triggered an unforeseen backlash from her older colleagues instead.

West's TikTok video went up and above social media trends as it served as a platform for crucial conversation on ageism in the workplace. The stories shared by various viewers in the comments section showed how the issue affects old people and younger generations alike.

For more updates and entertaining content follow Jennifer (@nacho_avg_gigi) on TikTok.