Red flag or grandpa? A hilarious breakdown of what your date’s credit card reveals about him

Turns out having a good credit score is important for landing a second date.

Those who are wondering why their date didn't call back might want to take a look at their credit card. An Experian study found that over 65% of Gen Z and Millennials consider a good credit score to be a key factor while choosing a partner. The kind of credit card a person uses can tell a lot about them. The theory was hilariously explained by TikTok creator Danny (@dimeswithdanny) in a three-video series. The creator gave men and women a brief about what cards to have and look for while on a first date.

Screenshots from the videos | TikTok | @dimeswithdanny

In the videos, Danny shares his analysis of what different types of credit cards tell about a person's financial status. In the first part, the first card he pulls is the 'Amex Platinum Card'. The creator says if the guy has this card, it means he is rich and makes over $200,000 a year. He also warns women not to ask about the card as the guy won't shut up about it.

He further cautions that a guy using the platinum card is a red flag as he may be trying to show off his wealth because the card is for traveling and not dining. However, he says that it is perfect for those who are looking for a "sugar daddy".

The next card Danny pulls out is the 'Discover It' card. He explains if the guy has this card, it means that he has a low to zero credit score or "this is the most loyal man you will ever meet." He claims that since this is everyone's first card, this guy is likely to be committed. He marks the user of Discover It as a "yellow flag" as he may be working on his finances.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @dimeswithdanny

The next card on this list is the 'Capital One Venture X'. Danny says that if the guy pulls out this card, "marry him on the spot." He says this man is well-to-do and has done his research on finding one of the best travel cards out there. He says this man must love to travel internationally, thus women would have a greater chance of traveling the world. He marks the user of this card as a "green flag' since he is rich, honest, and financially savvy.

Lastly, Danny says if the date pays with cash, the guy is a "grandpa". He says paying with cash is "grandpa behavior" and this man should be allowed to rest.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @dimeswithdanny

In the following two parts, Danny goes on to break down more cards including the Amex Gold card (green flag), Chase Sapphire Reserve & Preferred (green flag), Chase Business card (red flag because he is trying to write off the date as a business expense), Amex Black (too old but filthy rich, green flag) and a debit card, which he calls the ultimate red flag. He also calls users of Chase Freedom cards a green flag and users of Wells Fargo credit cards a big red flag.

Screenshots from the videos | TikTok | @dimeswithdanny

Several people in the comments lauded Danny for his analysis. However a few differed as well, "Me making 35k with a platinum card," said @alexfog20. "My 800 credit score and my discover it slay," added @robbiesmoonmusic.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @em_triple_flips

Meanwhile, servers, who are a third party to the date, considered cash as a green flag and not grandpa behaviour. "Paying with cash at a restaurant is the ultimate green flag. If you’ve worked as a server/bartender you know why," suggested @billiedeebenoit.

For more such interesting content, financial tips, hacks, etc., follow Danny (@dimeswithdanny) on TikTok.