Stay-at-home wife lists the 'worst things' about marrying a millionaire and we feel so sorry for her

Viewers were having none of it as several called her out for being "ungrateful."

While luxury content is quite popular on TikTok, one creator faced major backlash for sharing the same. The creator from Dubai, Linda Andrade (@lionlindaa), angered her viewers by sharing the "worst things" about being married to a millionaire. The video of her seemingly entitled problems racked up thousands of comments with viewers accusing her of complaining about the things people only dream of.

In the wildly viral video, the creator who calls herself the "Original Dubai Housewife", shared the list of things that make her extravagant life difficult. The first problem she shared while showing off a luxury purse was being “scared of getting robbed.”

Her next problem went into the bizarre territory. Against a video of her getting her hair done and shopping at Victoria’s Secret, the creator wrote, “always having to look 10/10 all the time". While it may be difficult to undergo rigorous beauty routines, there are certainly bigger problems than that, viewers feel. Viewers were having none of it as several called her out for being "ungrateful". "Please don't take what you have for granted. I can't even afford to get my kids into a home of our own.... A place of our own to call home," commented @mallkavion.

However, in a conversation with Business Insider, Andrade said that she doesn't often read comments about her content. She shared that she sometimes tries to make her videos sound purposely "ridiculous" to make them seem like a joke.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @uknowwwwww202

This could be seen in the video as well because her next problem would be simply outrageous, if true. At a time when people are struggling to afford groceries, the creator complained about having too many food options. She wrote, "I'm picky” with a sad emoji, sharing her problem. She added that her food was always a show, which further made it worse.

Screenshot from the video | TikTok | @lionlindaa

While most can only dream of taking two vacations a year, Andrade complained about them always traveling while sharing clips of her luxurious vacations. She said that she’s “tired" of it.

"I haven’t had a vacation in over four years I would trade places with you in a heartbeat," commented @saraw368.

The last few problems concerned her rich husband. “Women want my man,” she listed as the first. She then proceeded to complain about her husband "buying her too many things".

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @lionlindaa

Andrade had shared with Insider that her over-the-top videos are intended as satire. She expressed that one reason why people think her TikTok videos are entertaining is because they seem "otherworldly" and provide "a total escape from a normal life."

However, in this particular video, she was accused of being "out of touch". "Worst thing… worst thing for me is I can’t pay my bills and you're worried that’s your always tired traveling," wrote user @momoftwo792.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @mikeyman507

The last problem is about her husband not letting her drive, in the backdrop of her husband driving luxury cars. This was a problem that unsettled the viewers who were concerned for her for once. "Definitely sounds exhausting and a bit controlling," wrote @sitkablue.

Despite the backlash and harsh comments, Andrade says her online persona has helped her grow her following and reach. It is true as nearly every other video of hers goes viral. She further clarified that she is grateful for everything that her husband gets her, in the Insider report.