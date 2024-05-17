Here are 3 Things You Must Hate if you Seek Financial Independence, and 'Saving' is One of Them

She encourages people to not settle for normal things and hustle more to get everything they want without having to choose between two good things.

At a time when side hustles are gaining popularity, achieving financial independence in a short time or retiring early have become goals for you professionals. Social media platforms are abuzz with experts, finance gurus, and content creators sharing advice on how to become financially free. While most share what to do, one creator, Danielle (@coachdaniellepulus) shares things the people must absolutely stay away from in order to become financially independent. The unorthodox approach recommended by the creator struck a chord with many of her viewers who sought to spend responsibly and save more.

In the video which now has over 117,000 views, Danielle makes it clear that her advice isn’t traditional and is aimed at making people financially independent quickly. The first thing to hate according to her is “saving money.” She says people should focus on bringing in more money instead of just saving money so that they can have disposable income for enjoying life they way they want after paying bills and other expenses. She says putting all energy and focus on earning more is way better than cutting costs on coffee, food, and other stuff. To do this, she recommends using money to make more money through smart investments rather than allowing it to sit in a bank account in the form of savings.

The second thing the creator recommends hating is being “normal.” She says in modern society, it is normal to be in debt, it is normal to have a limited amount of income and that is what she despises. Thus, she encourages people to not settle for normal things and instead wants them to hustle more to get everything they want without having to choose between two good things.

The third thing that Danielle recommends is hating “confusion.” According to her people shouldn’t have too many plans and too many goals which is the “shiny object syndrome.” On the other hand, she says having no goal at all due to confusion also isn’t productive. She says that things changed when she took a course that taught her valuable skills and allowed her to fix a financial plan that helped her achieve financial freedom. Her plan allowed her to set up an online business through which she paid off all her debt and started earning a six-figure income.

Danielle’s advice seemed to resonate with many of her viewers. “OMG, I'm dying because I've always said I have the 'shiny thing' syndrome and am scatterbrained. I need to figure out where and how to start, to get out of this rut,” wrote user @shayfromacrosstheway.

“Living life within your means is definitely a missed topic! I realized I can have a social life and still save as long as I stay reasonable about what I choose to do! Definitely takes discipline,” another user @anyahm88 added.

However, there were critics such as @prsteorts who complained that Danielle shared only half her knowledge by writing, “People keep saying maximize your money but then they don't teach you how or they give terrible info.”

