The new year is here, and it is time to chalk up financial plans and goals for 2024. One of the best ways to meet the financial goals for the year is to start early on a lucrative side hustle. There are plenty of options available to get a second source of income and the opportunities range from tech jobs to basic house help. Further, the potential income from these jobs ranges from $15 to $150 per hour. Here are a few lucrative side hustles to go for in 2024.

In a CNBC Make It report, Angelique Rewers, CEO of small business consulting firm BoldHaus says that the role of a house helper can vary depending on the person or family and their needs. People often need personal help and can call for a variety of activities. “They need personal shoppers. They need that house helper who can be there to meet the plumber, the electrician, the contractor,” says Rewers. People are also hiring for tasks like mowing the lawn, getting their cars washed, and more. One way to offer services as a house helper is through sites like Nextdoor and via local community groups on Facebook. People interested in doing laundry services can also sign up on sites like Poplin or Hampr. According to Rewers, these gigs can pay anywhere from $15 to $30 per hour.

Tourism has recovered 87% of pre-pandemic levels from January through September 2023, according to the World Tourism Organization, and this opens up an opportunity for people to work as tour guides. In another CNBC report, Kathy Kristof, founder and editor of Sidehusl.com says that people who are experts in their hometown or local city can build a tour offering it on websites like Viator or ToursByLocals. This can be a highly lucrative option as a similar craft beer tour of Denver, Colorado starts at $58 on Viator, and a tour of Tucson, Arizona goes for up to $445 for four people, according to the report. However, it is important to compute all the costs incurred in a tour thoroughly before quoting a price on the websites.

In 2023, demand for people working with artificial intelligence skyrocketed with the advent of the popular ChatGPT platform. Searches for AI consultants on the freelancer site Fiverr increased by more than 650% in 2023, per CNBC. Thus, learning how to use AI tools like Midjourney and ChatGPT can be extremely beneficial for those who are looking to start freelance servicing. Kristof says that it is important to develop a niche where people feel comfortable delivering something better than anybody else.

She further says some people charge up to $150 per hour for using AI tools to design book covers. Further, there are plenty of such AI experts on Fiverr who focus on email outreach or creating animated characters as well. An analysis of the sites Fiverr and Upwork may help people find niches and develop their skills in them. It is also important to quote the charges reasonably. However, typically AI freelancers can earn anywhere between $50 and $150 an hour depending on the specialty and level of knowledge they have.

