Janet Blaser, a 67-year-old happy retiree, shared things she did in her 20s and 30s that allowed her to be happy during retirement. Blaser, who is a writer and a former journalist, has been living in Mexico since 2006. The author of the book “Why We Left: An Anthology of American Women Expats”, shared her experience with CNBC Make It and some tips that can help the young achieve happiness later in life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janet Blaser (@thejanetblaser)

Also Read: Millionaire Finfluencer Shares Her Simple Strategies to Manage Savings While Splurging

Representative Image | Pexels | Photo by Dids

Blaser said that many of her friends regret the time they spent anguishing over their bodies. They worried about being too fat or too thin, and other beauty standards of the time. Further, in modern times, these insecurities have been exacerbated by social media and celebrity culture which has pushed people towards injections and plastic surgery.

In her 20s and 30s, she was never affected by any judgments or beauty standards and she was always happy in her skin. “I loved my body and rejoiced in it. My curly hair, my too-big smile, my strong and capable body, my unrestrained joie de vivre.” She said now when looking back she feels happy instead of regretful.

Also Read: Should You Use Emergency Fund To Pay Off Credit Card Debt?

Representative Image | Pexels | Photo by On Shot

Also Read: Woman Shares How She Saved Nearly $70 By Avoiding Grocery Delivery In Manhattan

Blaser said that most young people today don’t know the basic cooking skills or their way around to the kitchen to prepare a meal at home. She said when she was young her mother taught her cooking and baking from scratch. She got a great education about food and ingredients which she carries with her to date. She says she learned to cook delicious stuff like Christmas cookies, biscuits, and gravy along with things that can simply sustain her like noodle soup. Thus, she recommends the young learn some cooking skills as it opens a world of culinary possibilities and experiences for the rest of their life.

Representative Image | Pexels | Photo by Agung Pandit Wiguna

“Looking back, I wouldn’t trade having kids for anything”, Blaser said. There were several years of significant challenges for her as a mother. She had to put up with the tantrums, toilet training, and a lot of math and science homework. She also tackled the larger and more existential concerns, like being worried about the kids’ safety in a world that can be dangerous.

However, she added that she never knew love like the kind she has for her children, which is a wonderful feeling. She said that now that her children have developed into wonderful people with their own lives, she thinks of herself as lucky as they have also become her friends.

Thus, the best advice from Blaser for people in their 20s and 30s is to love themselves more, accept who they are without judgment, and give themselves permission to live and experience life to the fullest.

She also suggested they consider the expectations of others while weighing if they benefit not just the person they want to be in the future but also the person they are right now.

More from MARKETREALIST

Can You Really Get Out Of Your Car Loan Payment Using This Hack? It Could Be a Scam!

Loud Budgeting, The Cool Way To Save Money and Spend Wisely, Has Become Gen Z's Life Mantra