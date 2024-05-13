Homeowner Reveals Two Simple, Cheap, DIY Hacks That Could Increase the Resale Value of Your Home

If you are looking to sell your house, it's a good idea to look at ways that can increase the value of the house. This TikTok creator @costelloandcohomes took to TikTok, to share two simplest hacks by which you can add resale value to your home. "Two simplest ways to add value to your home for resale," he begins. "And what I love about these two things is that they are easy and cheap because you can do it all by yourself if you want to," he adds.

After this, he goes on to talk about the first hack that can elevate the price substantially. "Number one, the simplest way to add resale value to your home, is a fresh paint job. A fresh paint job can completely transform your home, you can add up to $10,000 to $20,000 in resale value, just by painting. If you are getting ready to sell your house, the paint color you should use is Benjamin Moore's Chantilly Lace, buyers love it," he says.

After this, he talks about the second "simplest way" one can add resale value to your home. "It's landscaping," he says.

"Curb appeal is the first thing impression your house is going to make on your buyers when they pull up to the house," he adds. "So, curb appeal is absolute key, if your house looks good, makes them feel all fuzzy, and that they're at home, there's a better chance that they will give you an offer and that they will give you a higher offer as well," he concluded.

Many talked about how useful the two tips were in the comment section. Moreover, people seem to recognize the importance of curb appeal. "Curb appeal can be accomplished by flower baskets from Home Depot. Spend $200 on those & keep them watered. Easy & cheap," writes Magpie810 while some users talked about how they have seen the two hacks raise the resale value. One user said, "My neighbor didn’t think she should have to do anything to sell her house. It was painted, landscaped and the price went up from 9.9 to 1.125 and sold in 1 day," writes user7659910490383.

The comment section was filled with other tips and tricks that were proven to increase the resale value. "I pulled all the carpets and used area rugs (thankfully all hardwood floors) repainted everything a very light grey and all trim bright white. added 20 bags of mulch. It was winter so no new flowers." Additionally, homeowners could also find ways to cut energy costs which is bound to attack buyers in times of high cost of living. Other ways include cleaning up the lawn and planting pretty trees which elevates the look instantly. If you have a smaller house, then look at ways in which you can visually increase the square footage of the house.

While painting is one of the most common ways to upgrade a home before selling it, some people took to the comment section to talk about how painting may be a waste of money as well as effort.

"I don't understand the paint because I'm gonna come in and repaint every single room immediately and I know that when I'm looking," writes Samanth Baker, to which the creator writes, "That may be true, but neutral colors are important for selling. Because everyone is different you want the house to look crisp but neutral at the same time."

