This Barn-Style Home Is Selling For Just $2,400; Would You Buy It?

A farmhouse-designed shed is selling for $2,400 on Home Depot. The house is featured in the Handy Home products line, which is a manufacturer of wood sheds. The company advertised the product as a space that is perfect for storing lawnmowers and garden tools, as per The US Sun. The home improvement store did not specify if the shed can be transformed into a tiny home.

Home Depot dubs the product as DIY (Do-it-yourself) and says that it can be assembled with simple tools like a "hammer, screwdriver, tape measure, level and stepladder," found in every household. Once assembled, the shed becomes a simple wooden storage with a finer farmhouse-themed design.

The website says the product is an easy-to-assemble DIY barn-style wood shed kit with 2x4 framing.

The product description reads, "The Handy Home Products Briarwood 10 ft. x 8 ft. do-it-yourself Wood Shed Kit with floor starts off right, with generous, 4.5-in. deep roof overhangs and two gable vents. The ideal-sized, 48 in. wide x 6 ft. high double doors with full-length hinges, provide easy access for all your tools of the trade. A clean, open floor plan gives way to 708 cu. ft. storage capacity with 6 ft. 4 in. high side walls and a 10 ft. 2 in. high peak. "

Then it goes on to talk a little about the aesthetics and says that it can be customized in "the way you want," which includes a hammer, screwdriver, tape measure, level, and a stepladder. The dwelling also features a premium, keyed locking T-handle for added security. One can also add optional accessories. The shed is originally windowless but the website says that one can buy optional windows separately. The product can also be bought with or without a floor.

The Reviews

The website has a total number of 12 reviews and a 4.9 out of 5 rating. The buyer simply raved about the product in the review section, "I purchased the shed earlier this summer and I couldn't be happier" one review read, while another said, " I’m not a builder at all but I actually built this shed with the easy instructions and everything was a pre-cut piece of cake"

The Growing Trend of Tiny Homes

Tiny sheds have increasingly gained traction as more and more people look for exciting and efficient ways to cut costs. According to another report by The Sun, the same home improvement store sold a tiny home for $12,475 that came with pre-assembled parts. The minimalist tiny home is made of high-quality steel and termite and shrink-proof wood.

The Tiny Home Movement

The number of tiny homes grew rapidly to around 10,000 tiny houses in North America alone, according to Go Downsize.com. People are buying tiny spaces because of the flexibility of owning a free-standing home that can be moved to different locations. The fact that nobody has to comprise on comfort and craftmanship is also contributing to the surge in numbers.

According to Technavio, the time home market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.88% between 2022 and 2027. Hence the size of the market is predicted to increase by $4,171.33 million.

Key Drivers

Affordability: Tiny houses are seen as the most affordable living system and are being preferred by Gen Zers and Millenials.

Sustainability: People are becoming more and more mindful of their choices in life. Tiny Homes also promote mindful buying behavior. They also use way less energy, making less carbon waste.