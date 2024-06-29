5 side hustles that can help you make some extra cash every day

Amid rising costs and high inflation, Americans are turning to side hustles to stay afloat

An increasing number of Americans are turning to side hustles to make some extra cash. Amid rising costs and high inflation, a MarketWatch survey found that over 54% of Americans adopted a side hustle in the past year. For those, who haven’t unlocked the wonders of the gig economy, plenty of opportunities await. Here are 5 side hustles that can make every day a payday.

Side hustles can make every day a pay day (Representative Image) | Unsplash | Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan

Participating in market research is one of the easiest online side hustles. Platforms like Respondent and User Interviews help companies collect data and feedback by paying people to take interviews and share their opinions.

Representative Image | Unsplash | Photo by Myriam Jessier

While most research is directed to specific communities, people with certain job experiences, or people with certain hobbies, people can usually find research where they fit. As per a CNBC report, surveys on respondents may take as little as 10 minutes and may pay $25 for 10 mins and even up to $200 for 30 mins. As per the official website, respondents are paid through PayPal. Meanwhile, other websites may pay through Amazon gift cards, Target coupons, etc., per Sidehusl.

In the modern gig economy, people can get paid for services like shopping as well. Through Shipt, people can shop for customers and then deliver their orders to make money. The orders could range from groceries to items from a wine shop or Petsmart. Hustlers can get paid daily using Shipt’s Instant Pay which doesn’t need any additional fees. However, people first need to meet the eligibility criteria to qualify for Shipt’s instant pay. As per a Fortune report, through the platform, hustlers can earn about $11 to $20 per hour.

Representative Image | Unsplash | Photo by Jacek Dylag

For those who have a command over English or any other language, teaching on online platforms like Wyzant or Varsity Tutors is a great side hustle. To start teaching, hustlers need to complete an application form and wait to be approved. Usually, people need no experience in teaching to start and they can earn up to $10 to $12 per hour.

People with expertise in key areas can make money by doing some consulting work online. Platforms like Maven offer opportunities where people can create profiles, share their areas of expertise, set their own hourly rates, and look through open jobs.

Representative Image | Unsplash | Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com

People may be looking for consultants to help out with small jobs or even with bigger projects. Users of Maven reported getting between $25 to over $500, according to Sidehusl. Hustlers can also find consulting gigs on sites like LinkedIn.

People with good typing skills or with a command of multiple languages can put their skills to good use. Working as a transcriptionist, hustlers get audio files from their clients and they need to simply type out what they hear. These files could be videos, voice notes, phone calls, or even full-length clips of legal proceedings. Websites like Rev, GoTranscript, and TranscribeMe can help people find such opportunities.