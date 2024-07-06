Empty nesters can turn free time into extra cash with these 5 side hustles

With the extra time and vast expertise in hand, empty nesters can make quick money with side hustles

With more time in hand, empty nesters may be the perfect set of people for kickstarting a side hustle. If the CEO of Goldman Sachs can manage a side hustle, anyone in the world can too. Side hustles often offer flexible hours and the opportunity to work from home. Thus, whether it’s just for making some “fun money” or to support kids financially, empty nesters have plenty of opportunities to explore. Here are five side hustle ideas that empty nesters can pick up anytime.

Arguably one of the most rewarding, enjoyable, lucrative and cute side hustles, pet sitting is a great option for empty nesters. Those who have cared for pets in the past can put their experience and love for pets to use and help someone or a family with taking care of their pet for a while.

The job may require feeding, walking, and spending time with the client’s pet while they are busy. Pet sitting opportunities can be found on online platforms like Rover and other local websites. As per a GOBankingRates report, pet sitting can pay up to $15.25 per hour.

Empty nesters can lend out expertise gathered over the years to one-time projects or continuing assignments of start-ups, smaller companies, or even corporations. Working as a freelancer, they can find opportunities on various online platforms such as Fiverr, Upwork, and even LinkedIn.

Perhaps one of the most obvious side hustles for empty nesters, rental hosting can be a great way to fill the extra space. Those who have an empty room in their house may consider sharing it with strangers in exchange for rent. Hosts can opt to offer several renting options ranging from something short term like a weekend or something long term. They can even estimate their earning potential on platforms like Airbnb and VBRO.

This is a great option for those living in a popular city or town. With all the extra time in hand and the knowledge of their locality, they can earn some quick bucks by showing tourists around. To get an idea and feel of being a local tourist guide, empty nesters can sign up on tour-booking platforms, like TourByLocal, or host experiences on Airbnb. Eventually, they can stop sharing commissions and start their tour service. As per GOBankingRates, local tour guides can make up to $15.60 per hour.

Content writing is one of the most in-demand freelance jobs in the market. From local publications, and community groups, to alumni associations, there are plenty of opportunities for empty nesters to put their language and grammar skills to use.

Those who enjoy writing can for a part-time remote position to provide content for online publications. Freelance writers may prepare reports, articles, and even greeting cards for companies. To find such opportunities, empty nesters can sign up on platforms like ClearVoice, which connects writers with brands or create postings on FreelanceWriting.com. As per Talent.com, the average pay of content writers can be up to $20.45 per hour.