Want to make stress-free cash? Try these chill side gigs

From reviewing books to proofreading, these low-effort side gigs are perfect for making some quick cash.

In this tough economy, one needs multiple income streams to survive. However, some side hustles don't require a lot of time and effort. For those looking to make some extra cash without taking on too much, there are some options to consider. Some side gigs can be run with just a few hours of work during the weekends, without losing your peace of mind.

Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by Kyle Glenn

For all the animal lovers, this may be the perfect side hustle ever. Looking after a pet is proven to reduce stress, thus people can get paid and reduce stress at the same time. In 2024, pet sitting has become a popular gig, thanks to platforms like Rover. The online platform allows sitters to advertise their services to thousands of pet owners across the country.

Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by Jexo

While dogs are the most popular on the platform, hustlers can also get paid to look after cats, rabbits, snakes, and more. No matter what the pet is, sitters get to set their own prices and availability. According to a community thread on the platform, dog sitters can set a competitive price of $25 per night.

For those who love to write, starting a blog can be a rather easy side gig. To further save time and effort, platforms like Medium offer a hassle-free experience. The platform features blogs on a wide range of topics ranging from parenting to quantum physics.

Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by Sincerely Media

Writers on the platform have several ways to earn money. While their income is mainly dependent on the time people spend reading their content, writers can also earn a commission if their readers subscribe to them and become members.

The website says writers get to keep 50% of the membership fee as long as their readers stay subscribed. Furthermore, writers may get offers from publications to work for them on a freelance basis, given the content impresses them.

Those with great typing skills should definitely consider transcribing as a side gig. Today, there are several online platforms that allow hustlers to find projects and make a decent income. The projects range from transcribing audio files, and YouTube videos, to transcribing legal proceedings and academic lectures.

Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by Christin Hume

Platforms like Transcription Outsourcing are a great option to consider. However, to apply for good projects, hustlers need to have some transcription experience. In terms of income, as per WebMonkey, transcribers can make up to $51 per hour of audio transcribed.

Representative Image | Unsplash | Photo by Blaz Photo

One of the most stress-free side hustles for those who like to read is reviewing books online. Several websites pay people to read and review books for the publishers. Some of the best options include the US Review of Books which pays $25 to $75 for writing short reviews of self-published books, as per sidehusl. Avid readers can review 8 to 10 books per month to make a decent income.

Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by Amanz

Online proofreaders are basically freelancers who work for publishers, authors, or businesses to review articles, books, and written documents before publishing. They correct grammatical and spelling mistakes, check margins, and polish the content to ensure it meets quality standards. According to job portal Indeed, the national average income for proofreaders can be over $50,000 per year.