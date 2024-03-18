5 Fun and Lucrative Morning Side Hustles

Make easy bucks with these side hustles

Side hustles are on the rise in America (representative image) | Unsplash | Photo by Kyle Glenn

Also Read: All About the 50/20/30 Rule Suggested by Financial Influencer Known as the 'Frugal Spender'

Side hustles are increasingly becoming a norm in America given the high costs and above-average inflation. A study from Zippia revealed Americans spend an average of 13 hours per week on their side hustles. Those who haven’t started a side hustle should make time for one. Most working professionals have some spare time in the morning or evening which can be utilized to earn some extra cash. Here are 5 fun and lucrative side hustles that early birds can take advantage of.

1. Deliver newspapers

A home-delivered daily newspaper | Getty Images | Photo by Robert Alexander

Newspaper delivery is an excellent side hustle to undertake in the morning. This starts before the typical workday and people who have a means of transportation, and the ability to swing it, can deliver newspapers easily. There is some flexibility in shift timings as well and some shifts start as early as 1 or 2 am. Thus, people can even finish up work while it's dark and make some good money, which can be up to $11.24 per hour, according to Talent.com.

Also Read: As Expenses go up, it's Time to Compare Your Salary With the Average American Income

2. Become an online/offline personal trainer

Personal trainer side jobs are lucrative (representative image) | Unsplash | Photo by lawrence wilcox

Also Read: Here are 5 Ways to Make the Most of Extra Cash

Personal training is another great early-morning part-time job that has the potential to be pretty lucrative. Most people prefer working out early in the morning, thus, there are a lot of clients to be found. While fitness enthusiasts who have expertise in the field can start right away, those who do not know can take a course and get certified to provide lessons. With a little marketing in the local community, personal trainers can earn upwards of $28.16 per hour, as per Indeed.

3. Work as a stockist

People with some experience in retail can work as stockists (representative image) | Unsplash | Photo by thom masat

This is an unorthodox side hustle that people with some experience in retail can do easily. Stores tend to stock items in the morning hours before customers come in and they usually require people to do so. Thus, a stockist can work at a grocery store, retail store, electronics store, etc., and earn up to $37,000 to $59,000 per year, according to Glassdoor. Furthermore, stockists can get additional perks like exclusive discounts at the stores they work in.

4. Walking dogs

Dog walking can be an enjoyable side hustle for animal lovers (representative image) | Unsplash | Photo by Honest Paws

Walking dogs is one of the most fun ways to make money in the morning. This job is perfect for dog lovers who are looking to earn some extra cash while getting a nice walk in the morning. Dog walkers can earn up to $17.20 per hour and more if they walk multiple dogs at a time, according to ZipRecruiter. There are platforms like Rover where people can create profiles, list their services, and easily find clients for dog walking in their local community or near their homes.

5. Work as a morning barista

Working at baristas in the morning can be lucrative (representative image) | Unsplash | Photo by Brooke Cagle

Coffee is the first thing that most Americans look for before starting work. Thus, working in the morning can help workers earn handsome pay depending on their location and the brand. For instance, Starbucks baristas can earn up to $24 per hour, per TheStreet. Baristas also receive benefits like health, vision, and dental insurance, plus PTO and others in the case of Starbucks. People can work for just 4 hours and get all of this.

More from MARKETREALIST

Tips From a Millennial Who Spent $20,000 To Travel After He Was Laid off

Insurance Worker Explains Why People Should Never Lie On Their Life Insurance Policy