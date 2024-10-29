ECONOMY & WORK
A couple made $20,000 in profit by reselling salt on Amazon — people are asking if it's even legal

UPDATED 47 MINUTES AGO
An Amazon seller has gone viral on TikTok for revealing a unique as well as well-paying side hustle that has left many consumers outraged. TikTok user, Jasmine (@jashustles), makes money by reselling salt! In a video, Jasmine shows her boyfriend along with her clearing out shelves of Celtic Sea Salt at a Whole Foods store and later packing them up for resale on Amazon.

The overlay text of the video reads, "Pov: you and your boyfriend accidentally make 20k+ profit reselling SALT on Amazon." In the video, the couple can be seen filling two shopping carts with salt and then the video cuts to them storing the salt in dozens of boxes as well as bags, all set to be sold. 

"We were buying these for around $4-$6 per pack and they sold for over $30-$50 on Amazon. They were TikTok viral for a little while so consumers were going crazy trying to buy this specific salt! " the description of the video read. 

People were simply taken aback, and many took to the comment section to discuss how this is unfair. "This is why I can’t find any Celtic salt in store???" one commenter wrote, while another wrote "Explains why I can’t find this brand in stores thank u."

While many wondered if what they were doing was right, "Is it even legal to resell stuff for more?" writes djwielkihu1. 

In the US, reselling is not illegal and is a thriving economic activity. However, it depends on how the reselling is conducted. As a reseller, one must operate within the bounds of the law to avoid any legal repercussions. According to Knallerfalke, a reseller needs to get a reselling certificate from the municipality. Moreover, certain categories of goods like alcohol, tobacco, food, firearms, and automobiles, additional licenses, inspections, and compliance with regulations, make it harder to resell. 

In the video comment section, many were also confused as to why the couple was not buying the items at wholesale rates, with one comment reading, "Why don't you buy it at warehouse pricing??? 😭 you could be making so much more I'm confused lol, while another comment reads, "Why not just order directly from the company?"

Ryan Grant, who buys everything from toys to household appliances on sale from retailers like Walmart and Target and flips them online, mostly on Amazon, told CNBC Make It, "Pretty early on I realized I wasn’t in the career path that I wanted to be on." 

@jashustles We went crazy ngl 💰🛒 Hey guyss, my name is Jasmine and I started selling on Amazon in January 2023 and generated over 6 figures in sales my FIRST YEAR 🥳 I eventually taught my boyfriend in September 2023 and i’m such a great teacher that his FIRST MONTH selling on Amazon, he made 20K IN SALES 🤭 mind you he had NO EXPERIENCE AT ALL Now this product we found here was one of our winning products! SALT 🧂 We were buying these for around $4-$6 per pack and they sold for over $30-$50 on Amazon. They were tiktok viral for a little while so consumers were going crazy trying to buy this specific salt! We made soo much money off of these on top of other brand name products that we were selling on our store at the time 💰 With this business, you can make money off your first week starting since we’re just reselling BRAND NAME products that are already established!! If your a single parent, college student, or simply a person who works a 9-5 and wants change then look into AMAZON FBA‼️ You can start off by checking out my free youtube tutorials (YT:jashustles) to get a better understanding of the business and if your interested in learning more, I have the best guide for you 🤝🏽 The Jashustles Approach: Complete Amazon FBA Guide will hold your hand and walk you through each step of the business. I made sure to write everything in simpler terms for the people who have absolutely no experience in E-commerce or running a business 💸 I also have my Exclusive Hustlers Discord where you can network with other sellers and join GROUP ZOOM CALLS WITH ME EVERY FRIDAY 🫡 I’ll see you in there🫡 LINK IN BIO 🔗 @@ your partner in the comments who should start this business with you #celticseasalt ##reseller##celticsalt ♬ original sound - FBA WITH JAZZ

 

"I was putting in about 10 hours per week and I was making in the ballpark of $1,000 per month," he recalls. Grant says that reselling products can be a great way to start. Having said that emptying stocks for one product may be too much. Moreover, it's also important to check if the packaging says, "not for resale", in that case, the company can take action against the resellers if they find out. 

For more such content, follow @jashustles, on TikTok.

This article originally appeared 6 months ago.

