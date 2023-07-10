Every year millions of Amazon Prime subscribers wait eagerly for this mega sale to buy goods at a great price from the e-commerce giant. The time has arrived again to stock up on gifts for the upcoming holiday season and also for any personal event that you might have. This year's Amazon Prime Day 2023 is scheduled to happen on July 11 to 12. You can save a lot of money on top brands during the Amazon Prime Day sale. This two-day sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime Members.

Here's a list of items that we have selected for you to choose from, hoping to load your shopping cart to the max.

1. Le Creuset Signature Sauteuse Oven

Image Source: Amazon.com

This oven is perfect for soups or any one-pot meal for that matter. The oven also comes in many colors. The dome shapes lid has a lock that the company says is perfect for promoting the circulation of moisture and heat. The oven retails for $239.95, you can buy the product here...

2. Therabody Theragun Pro

Image Source: Amazon.com

This percussion massage gun is great for deep tissue and muscle soreness. The massager is designed to reduce stress on hands, wrists, and arms. The Therabody Theragun Pro massager retails for $448 for the time being, grab it here...

3. SKLZ Indoor Putting Green with Ball Return

Image Source: Amazon.com

This 9-foot indoor automatic ball-return golf training bundle is perfect for sharpening your play even when you're at home. The training bundle is available for just $49 at the moment, check it out here.

4. UGG Miranda Robe

Image Source: Amazon.com

Here's a pick for your Valentine. The robe is made of 100% Polyester and can be washed in the machine. The UGG Miranda Robe is available at $70.43, you can buy it here...

5. DELSEY Paris Chatelet Air Hardside Luggage

Image Source: Amazon.com

This lightweight yet sturdy luggage is made from durable polycarbonate that is tough and the company claims it to be unbreakable. The luggage also features a "one button" locking system that is perfect for solo vacations. The luggage retails for $307 at the moment, you can buy it here...

6. SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand

Image Source: Amazon.com

Perfect for any skincare addict, this wand targets any blemishes or fine lines on your skin and makes it softer, smoother, and wrinkle-free. The SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand retails for around $97 and you can buy it here...

7. Bialetti Espresso Maker

Image Source: Amazon.com

This espresso makes can make 6 cups of espresso and is made out of aluminum. It is suitable for all stovetops except for induction and retails for $39. You can buy it here...

8. Tom Dixon Plum Cocktail Shaker

Image Source: Amazon.com

This copper-plated cocktail shaker from Tom Dixon weighs around 0.79 Pounds. It retails for $180.00 and you can buy it here...

9. Apple Watch Series 7

Image Source: Amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 7 is available for $429, that's a steal deal... grab it here...

10. Revlon One-Step Volumizer

Image Source: Amazon.com

This hair styler from Revlon is designed to give your hair soft waves. The wand is designed in a way that it does 50% less damage and the clean air inlet regularly removes hair from the brush. The Revlon One-Step Volumizer brush retails for $39 and you can buy it here...

11. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Image Source: Amazon.com

If you want to grab an Apple product then these 2nd Generation AirPods retailing for just $49 may interest you. Check it out here...

12. Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Image Source: Amazon.com

This powerful vacuum cleaner is perfect for deep cleaning without a cord following you where you go. This is specially designed for families with pets for whom keeping the house clean demands more effort. The vacuum cleaner retails for $399.99 and you can buy it here...

13. Crownful Mini Skincare Fridge

Image Source: Amazon.com

If your skincare or medicines need a fridge, then here's an amazing offer for you. This retro-styled mini fridge is perfect for storing eye creams, eye drops, sheet masks, and more. The fridge retails for $47.98 and you can buy it here.

