Amazon Prime Day Is Around The Corner | Here's Everything To Know

Amazon Prime Day is one shopping event that people look forward to every year. The mega brand confirmed the dates for this year's flagship sale. The event is scheduled for July 11 and 12 and is all set to feature unbelievable deals, in almost all the product categories.

Here are some frequently asked questions, that we have tried to address about this year's Prime Day.

It is the mega retailer's biggest sale of the year which usually takes place during the summer months. The sale is also a way to encourage people to become prime members as the deals are exclusive for members only.

For starters, make sure you are a prime member. You can easily sign up for an annual or even a monthly membership. As per CNBC, Amazon will be offering "invite only" deals where members of the prime club can invite others to avail of discounts on certain fast-selling items.

The prime membership will cost around $14.99 per month or $139 annually. The perks include free one/two-day deliveries for many items and access to the media library on Prime Video. College students can get a 6-month free trial which will be then followed by a discounted rate of just $7.49 per month.

Prime Day is famous for pushing its own devices and services in the market and this year is no exception. You will find some of the best discounts on Amazon's own devices.

1. Kindle Kids- 44% off

2. Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi router- 69% off

3. Amazon Kids Fire Tablets- 54% off

4. Echo Dot Kids 5th Generation - 53%

Invite-Only Deals

1. Bulova Men's Marine Star Watch- 60%

2. Acer i7 Creator Laptop- 31% off

Other Electronics

MSI Pulse GL66 Gaming Laptop- 31% off

Other Deals

Select movies and shows are also on sale and yes rentals are included.

Will There Be Another Prime Day Like Last Year?

Last year, Amazon hosted two prime days, one during summer and a Prime Early Access sale aka the unofficial "Prime Day 2", which gave us a second round of exclusive deals last October.

There's no intel on whether Amazon will host another sale in 2023, but a whole lot will depend on this sale performance for the retailer.

The only way one could possibly think of is by signing up for the free trial and canceling it before it ends.

Prime Day Alternatives You Should Know About

Walmart has also announced a summer bargain bonanza -- Walmart+ Week. It's scheduled to run on the official website from July 10 to 13. As per the mega-retailer, some of the best deals will include the Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum, the Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum, the Lamborgini 12-volt powered ride-on car, Samsung Buds, and more...

Target will also be hosting a circle sale which will go on for a week, starting June 25 stretching all the way to July 4. You can expect deals on Apple, Cuisinart, and also Beats. Apart from these, you can also find great deals on house brands like Cat & Jack, and Sun Squad.

