Grant Cardone, who is worth $600 million, is unimpressed as Logan Paul brags about his bank balance

The 64-year-old real estate mogul said that one should "only buy things that produce cash flow that can't be disrupted".
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Cover Image Source: (L) Getty Images | Grant Cardone | Ivan Apfel; (R) Getty Images | Logan Paul | Steven Ferdman

Real estate mogul Grant Cardone, who is worth close to $600 million, was unimpressed when Logan Paul disclosed his bank balance, which he thought was a lot. In the episode of Paul's popular podcast "Impaulsive", the 27-year-old YouTuber sat down with Cardone to discuss finance.

The 64-year-old real estate mogul, known for his bestselling book "The 10X Rule", is also popular for his public speaking and sales training in the business world. Paul, who discussed entrepreneurialism with Cardone, asked him to talk about the importance of wealth and happiness. During the chat, he told Cardone his bank balance. 

 

After some discussion about their respective business ventures, Cardone asked Paul, "How much have you got in the bank right now?" to which Paul said, "A lot." Cardone then demanded a specific number. After a bit of reluctance, Paul whispered his bank balance to the multi-billion dollar businessman, to which he simply said, "Okay, so..." in a very matter-of-fact way. Paul was seen getting embarrassed and quickly said, "Hey! It's a lot for me!"

Laughter filled the room, with another podcaster jokingly saying, "[Cardone's] like, 'That's my jet fuel.'" Another podcaster said, "I spent that on dinner last night." Paul, who was quickly humbled, said, "It's not that much, I guess," as he directly looked into the camera.

Cardone then said how it's best to not have any money in the bank and that one should "only buy things that produce cash flow that can't be disrupted".

When the podcasters asked for examples, Cardone said, "The real estate that I buy is indestructible." 

Grant Cardone and Tyler Perry speak during the 10X Growth Conference | Getty Images | Ivan Apfel
Grant Cardone and Tyler Perry speak during the 10X Growth Conference | Getty Images | Ivan Apfel

In the podcast, Cardone was heard sharing many business ideas which interested the group of podcasters. The business mogul is known for his unconventional business advice. In an interview with Freshworks, he said, "I’m a risk-averse person. I dislike taking risks. So I make sure I don’t lose money. Also, I don’t go to work to work. I go to work because I want to be paid. That being said, I don’t get paid for 80% of the things I do. But I come to work to improve my financial situation, not just to get my job done."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Grant Cardone (@grantcardone)

 

Many took to the comment section to talk about the podcast. "OMG can't believe you got Grant Cardone on "Impaulsive", what an awesome collab!" writes @danielsjourney8021, another comment by @RealJustinEstrada reads, "So psyched you got Grant Cardone as a guest. This is my favorite episode yet. Congrats boys, you are on another level!" @Veenav on the other hand writes, "No way, I LOVE Grant Cardone. He's the guy I watch when I need that 'no excuses' hardcore motivation."

Cardone has an extensive portfolio of properties that he built from scratch. His website also boasts recommendations by top industry leaders and celebrities like Floyd Mayweather, Gloria Mayfield Banks, Tim Grover, Logan Paul, Snoop Dogg, and many more.

