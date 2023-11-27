Name Ian Fleming Net Worth $100 Million Sources of Income Book Sales, Novel Filmization, Journalism Date of Birth May 28, 1908 Age 56 Years Gender Male Nationality United Kingdom Profession Author, Novelist, Screenwriter, Journalist

Also Read: The Youngest Male Player to Ever Win a Grand Slam Event; What Is Michael Chang's Net Worth?

The eminent James Bond novelist and journalist Ian Fleming had an estimated net worth of $100 million as per the Celebrity Net Worth at the time of his death. Fleming is celebrated for his commendable work in the novel series – James Bond for which he got inspiration from his naval career where he worked as the personal assistant to the director John Godfrey and made his extravagant contribution to Operation Goldeneye. He wrote his first novel "Casino Royale" in the James Bond series in 1952 and it was a colossal hit having over 100 million copies being sold. Some of the renowned actors who were a pivotal part of the series include Daniel Craig, Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan, Judi Dench, and Lea Seydoux.

British author and creator of James Bond Ian Fleming (1908-1964), circa 1960. (Photo by Horst Tappe/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Fleming kickstarted his career as a journalist in 1933 and ended up working as a Naval Intelligence Officer in 1939. Fleming survived the Second World War and was actually the decisive member and formed 30AU and T-Force. He then started his novel writing in 1940 and launched his first James Bond book in 1952 which revolves around the life of a British Intelligence officer. Witnessing the massive success of "Casino Royale", Fleming published 11 Bond novels between 1953 and 1966. The major share of his income came from his naval service, book sales, and his novels being filmed as blockbuster movies.

Also Read: What Is 'Friends' Actress Lisa Kudrow's Net Worth?

A lady looks at a collection of Ian Fleming's James Bond 007 books | Photo by Chris Jackson | Getty Images

Also Read: What Is The Highest-Paid College Football Coach Nick Saban's Net Worth?

During his visit to a summit, Fleming bought a piece of land at Saint Mary Parish and had a 15-acre mansion Goldeneye in Jamaica on which he spent most of his holidays and had mentioned quite a few times in his Bond novels. After Fleming's death, the Goldeneye was purchased by Bob Marley and later auctioned to Chris Blackwell. He then reconstructed the Goldeneye now spread across 40 acres with the James Bond Beach and the Goldeneye Hotel and Resort.

British spy writer Ian Fleming at his home, Goldeneye, in Jamaica. (Photo by Harry Benson/Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

Fleming had relationships with Monique Panchaud de Bottens, and Muriel Wright in the past which could not make it to the next level. In 1934, Fleming met Lady O'Neill (née Ann Charteris) at Stanway House visit situated in Gloucestershire and got married to her in 1952 in Jamaica. Both lived together for quite a while and Ann Charteris had to divorce her husband 2nd Viscount Rothermere, her second husband. Fleming and Charteris welcomed their son Caspar in 1952, some months after their marriage. Ian died in 1961 with Caspar dying in 1965 and then Charteris in 1981. Both Ian and Caspar died due to drug overdose as both have been heavy smokers and drinkers, especially Ian who had heart attacks before but survived and ultimately died at the young age of 56. All three were buried at the St. James church in Sevenhampton.

British writer Ian Fleming (1908 - 1964) and his wife Ann, nee Charteris, at Goldeneye, their home in Jamaica, circa 1963. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

There is an annual award presented by the British Crime Writer Association named 'CWA Ian Fleming Steel Dagger' for the best thriller novels each year and is sponsored by Ian's Fleming estate. Fleming adds that "if one has to turn the page" then it makes it to the award nominations. Some of the winners include:

2023: John Brownlow for "Agent Seventeen"

2022: M.W. Craven for "Dead Ground"

2021: Michael Robotham for "When She Was Good"

2020: Lou Berney for "November Road"

2019: Holly Watt for "To The Lions"

2018: Attica Locke for "Bluebird, Bluebird

2017: Mick Herron for "Spook Street"

English author Ian Fleming (1908 - 1964) in his study with a copy of 'For Your Eyes Only', one of the series of James Bond novels that he wrote. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

Why is Ian Fleming famous?

Fleming is famously known as the 'creator of James Bond'.

When did the James-Bond novelist Ian Fleming die?

Ian Fleming died on 12th August 1964 from a heart attach at the age of 56.

Which are some of the best novels of Ian Fleming?

"James Bond", "Casino Royale", "Moonraker", "Dr. No", "Goldfinger", "Thunderball", "From Russia, With Love".

More from MARKETREALIST

A Look At Pop Star And TV Personality Dannii Monogue's Multimillion Dollar Net Worth

What Is Ice Hockey King Anze Kopitar's Net Worth