James Bond's elusive espionage moves paired with sleek style have charmed the world for decades. While the iconic character can be criticized for sometimes possessing underlying traits of toxic masculinity, there's no denying that playing the character is a milestone in any actor's life. Today, we are looking at the richest actors who have stepped into the shoes of the legendary character of and in the process have had at least one Vodka Martini, shaken, of course!

1. Sean Connery - $350 Million

Scottish actor Sean Connery at the Savoy Hotel in London | Getty Images | Terry Disney

The OG, and arguably the best Bond on screen was none other than Sean Connery. The late Scottish actor has been a part of seven James Bond films to his name including, " Dr. No" which came out in 1962, "From Russia with Love" released in 1963, "Goldfinger" that came out in 1964, "Thunderball" in 1965, "You Only Live Twice" in 1967, Diamonds are Forever in 1971, and also "Diamonds Are Forever" that came out in 1983. He was honored with an Academy Award, two BAFTAs, and three Golden Globes, all after Bond.

2. Pierce Brosnan- $200 Million

Pierce Brosnan attends the Los Angeles premiere of The Out-Laws | Getty Images | Robin L Marshall

The Irish Actor played Bond from 1995 to 2004, and once said in an interview that he never watches his own movies as he feels that he isn't as good as the other Bonds. Although loved by audiences, many have said that he is too good-looking to be a spy.

3. Daniel Craig - $130 Million

Daniel Craig speaks onstage during the National Board Of Review | Dimitrios Kambouris

Daniel Craig was cast as Bond in the year 2006 and played the role in 4 different movies, "Casino Royale", "Quantum of Solace", "Skyfall" and "Spectre." He describes acting as being best when an actor isn't concerned about the surface, but said that as Bond one has to be bothered about how they look. As per Variety, he received $25 million for playing James Bond which made him one of the highest-paid actors.

4. Roger Moore - $100 Million

Roger Moore poses driving a speedboat | Anwar Hussein

Roger Moore has also played Bond in seven movies and remains the oldest actor to be cast as the character at 45. Cheeky and extremely charming, the actor is known for his light-hearted humor. Moore was seen in films like, "Live and Let Die", "The Man with the Golden Gun," The Spy Who Loved Me", "Moonraker", "For Your Eyes Only", "Octopussy", "And A View to a Kill."

5. George Lazenby - $20 Million

Actor George Lazenby arrives at The Film Is GREAT Reception | Amanda Edwards

He was the one who played James Bond in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," and was only 29 years old when he was cast as the youngest actor to don the 007 suit. He received a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Bond but later refused a contract to play the other six movies.

6. Lashana Lynch- $14 Million

Lashana Lynch arrives at the EE BAFTA Film Awards | Getty Images | Dave Benett

As the First woman to play 007 agent, Lashan Lynch is making history. During a pivotal scene at the start of the film "No Time to Die, the character M says, 'Come in 007,' and Lashana, who is black, beautiful, and a woman, appears on the screen. To be clear, she is not taking on Daniel Craig's role as a 007 agent instead, but it would be unfair to not include her in the list.

7. Timothy Dalton- $10 Million

r Timothy Dalton on the set of the James Bond film | Georges De Keerle

Timothy Dalton was announced as the brand-new James Bond in 1985 and first appeared as the spy in the movie, "The Living Daylights" and again in "License to Kill" which didn't do well at the box office. While the movie was critically acclaimed, it was sharing the date with other commercial hits like Batman, Lethal Weapon 2, and Back to The Future Part II. Fun Fact, Dalon was actually offered the role in 1969, but he refused it because he felt a lot of pressure replacing Sean Connery at the time.