Decades After His Death, Bob Marley’s Music Is All Over Film and TV

Music superstar Bob Marley would have been 77 on Feb. 6, if he hadn't died in 1981 when he was just 36 years old.

But Marley’s legacy endures, of course. So, who owns the music rights to Marley’s songs now?

In January 2018, Island Records founder Chris Blackwell, who controlled the rights to Marley’s music publishing catalog, signed a $50 million deal that gave Primary Wave Music Publishing an 80-percent stake in his share of Marley’s songs, according to The New York Times.