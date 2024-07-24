From insane generosity at restaurants to dropping $100 bills elsewhere, Taylor Swift tips and how!

The global pop icon has made headlines several times for her generous tipping habit.

Taylor Swift is rising high on the massive success of her Eras Tour. Currently, she is estimated to be worth $1.3 billion, as per Forbes. Swift has also been generous with her riches, giving away millions, not just to charities but in tips as well. Time and again, Swift has made headlines for her generous tips.

Taylor Swift takes a selfie with a fan | Getty Images | Photo by Astrid Stawiarz

Back in 2013, Swift was on the road with her 'Red' world tour, along with British singer Ed Sheeran. During their visit to Philadelphia, Swift, Sheeran and singer Austin Mahone stopped by Ralph's Italian Restaurant.

Taylor Swift joined on stage by Ed Sheeran during the The RED Tour | Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

After their meal, Swift shocked the staff by leaving a generous $500 tip for the service, according to Philadelphia food blog, Foobooz. The blog also reported that the bill for the trio's meal was about $800, thus the star had just left a hefty 62.5% tip.

In an interview with E! News, the chef of the restaurant said that Swift was extremely gracious and she even took pictures with the staff. The chef told Swift that his son who has autism, loves her music and is a big fan. Thus, Swift surprised the chef by leaving two tickets to her concert for him and his son.

"It was so kind-hearted of her. My son is 11. It was our first concert we've ever been to! It was extraordinary," the chef told E! News.

The restaurant celebrated the star's visit with a Facebook post. "She was a pleasure to have dine with us! Probably the biggest celebrity to visit Ralph's in recent memory!" the restaurant wrote in the post.

The heartwarming story isn't the only one marking Swift's generous tipping habits. About a decade later, in 2023, Vulture conducted an investigation, interviewing staff of various Manhattan bars and restaurants to learn about the pop star's tipping habits. In the interviews, the staff indicated that she tips well whenever she picks up the check.

Swift made headlines again this year. She tipped $100 bills to the stadium staff during her footballer boyfriend Travis Kelce's games. When the star popped up at the VIP box of the Highmark Stadium to cheer on her boyfriend, and the Kansas City Chiefs, the stadium staff were excited to take pictures with her. After the game, the pop icon met up with Jerris Rainey, an employee at the stadium who wanted to see her as she was a big fan.

Highmark Stadium employee Jerris Rainey says Taylor Swift gave her a $100 tip during the game. Rainey referred to Taylor as a "sweetie pie" & got an unforgettable photo op pic.twitter.com/NWGWvIcqdT — Rob 🚀 (@RJSzczerba) January 23, 2024

"She stopped, and she asked me if I worked at the stadium,” she told 7 News Buffalo. The star proceeded to give the worker a $100 tip and asked if she wanted to take pictures. “She’s a sweetie pie. Very down to earth,” Rainy added in the interview.

Previously, during her visit to the Gillette Stadium, Swift was also spotted handing several $100 bills to a staff member in the kitchen, as per a Page Six report.