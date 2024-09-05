People are sharing phrases that only rich people use in conversations and some of them are spot on

Some also said that it isn't about what rich people say, it's about what they don't.

While "quiet luxury" recently became a trend, keeping one's wealth hidden is a personal choice. While some like to brag about their riches, many try to keep it under wraps. However, Redditors have now cracked the formula to find out who is secretly rich or pretending to be a commoner. On the popular forum r/AskReddit, users shared several cryptic phrases that indirectly and directly say the person using them is rich.

It was user u/KILLERS who took to Reddit to ask the question, "What’s a phrase somebody may say that indirectly indicates that they’re wealthy?" The post soon went viral amassing thousands of responses from fellow Redditors.

One of the most common phrases shared by users was, "We ____ in a season". User u/BojackTrashMan described the phrase as "Any mention of where they 'summer'."

The phrase was further illustrated by several other users as well. "Really if they [season] anywhere. 'Oh we summer in the Bahamas Hamptons', 'We winter at Lake Tahoe'," suggested user u/hardyrekshin.

Among the top five was the phrase "We're comfortable," suggested by u/Drach88. This was explained by another user who wrote, "When discussing finances and they say we do okay they typically do better than you would expect."

Users also suggested that if people talk about their non-office staff, they are rich. "My attorney/landscaper/housekeeper/nanny/personal chef/etc," suggested user u/MintOctopus. However, not everyone agreed with the 'attorney' part. "I’m an attorney. All of my clients are destitute," commented user u/saintrelli.

Another popular phrase was, "We've been very fortunate," shared by user u/Ancguy. However, it attracted many opposers who claimed rich people never acknowledged their fortune. "In my experience, the wealthiest people I know do not acknowledge how fortunate they are, 'rather, act like everything they have is from hard work. In their case, “hard work” includes getting handed a high-level job at the family business straight out of college," wrote user u/purplefirefly6102.

However, one user shared a conflicting theory suggesting that it isn't about what rich people say, it's about what they don't. "It's about what they don't say. Rich people don't talk about rent, debt, or mortgage. They'll mention they get their car fixed casually, especially expensive things," suggested user u/ricardoandmortimer.

The quiet luxury trend resurfaced in 2023, with creators and common people making it their resolution to adopt a less flashy, minimalist lifestyle. It encouraged people to make a shift toward making their lives more intimate and personalized with less visible branding, regardless of their wealth. This was probably the only tweak made to the age-old practice.

While the financial depression caused by the pandemic was one of the contributors to the rise of the trend, Forbes suggested that pop culture had a hand to play as well. The wildly popular television show "Succession", which was described as the “perfecting the art of quiet luxury,” by People Magazine added to making the trend go viral on TikTok trends, and among the masses.