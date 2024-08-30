Finance expert says you can negotiate and lower your medical bill by simply asking the right questions

The TikTok creator says regardless of whether people can afford to pay, they should negotiate their bills

While America spends the most on healthcare than any other nation, over half of its citizens struggle to pay medical bills. In a study from Gallup and West Health, 45% of the respondents said they would have to skip treatment or medicine because of the high cost or lack of easy access. In an environment like this, every bit of advice that can save patients money is crucial. Financial expert and TikTok creator Vivian (@yourrichbff) recently went viral for sharing a process that can help people lower their medical bills.

In her video, Vivian explains that negotiating medical bills is a common practice among the rich. She then explains the step-by-step process through which even common people can do so. In the first step, she suggests people with itemized medical bills go on the Fair Health Consumer website or Healthcare Bluebook website to figure out how much each of the procedures should actually cost.

In the next step, the creator says after finding out the true cost, people should call their medical provider to negotiate the bills, regardless of whether they can afford to pay. She urges people to call and not email the provider and politely ask for waivers, discounts, and relief plans available.

She says patients can mention their financial hardship and ask which of the costs and fees could be waived. The expert further suggests people ask for any payment plans that could also help out. She says this would incentivize the medical provider to cut the patient some slack, in case the earlier questions didn't work.

In the comments, the creator vouched for those struggling financially, stating that negotiating prices should not be deemed tacky and everyone should do it.

Several users in the comment confirmed that the method worked, however, there were some who disagreed. "Yup! It works bc my surgeon billed me $1200 for my wisdom teeth surgery. I called my insurance and they said it was wrong and I only owed $35," wrote user @ilyssa20. "Coincidentally, I just did this very thing & they just flat out told me 'We do not do that & there is no option for discounts'," @mark_the_solar_expert suggested.

Meanwhile, frustration with high medical costs and the system in general in the U.S. was the common sentiment in the comment section. "This is the part I hate most about America. People losing their credit strength over something they can’t control," commented user @pedroantonio799.

Some users who agreed that the advice works also cautioned people about the repercussions of following it. "To the last part: Yes, it will tank your credit, and if you still don't pay, they could put a lien on your home!!!" suggested user @habitchualhaunter.

According to a report from Investopedia, several factors make healthcare expensive in America. One major factor is the rising drug costs which are controlled by the market forces, unlike other countries where they are partially controlled by governments.

Furthermore, a multi-layered billing system with an array of payers makes it necessary to hire costly administrative help for the process. On top of it, doctors and nurses charge more in the U.S. Thus, Vivian's advice is indeed crucial for those who need it.

