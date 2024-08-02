Man shares clever hack to reduce electricity bill and it can benefit you as well

His nifty hacks to control power consumption could help people save a lot.

Utility costs have gone up significantly since 2020. Out of all the costs, electricity takes up a chunk of a household's budget. As per a saveonenergy report, the average electric bill in the US is about $151.75, representing nearly a third of utility bills. Thus, saving on electricity could go a long way for those who are feeling the heat. TikTok user Jackson (@cheese_jackson45) has shared a series of videos detailing nifty hacks to bring electricity bills down.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @cheese_jackson45

In the first part of his video, Jackson shared he was getting hefty energy bills due to the unbearable summer heat. With the bills nearly doubling, Jackson decided to take action to reduce the energy consumption. He said that the first step he took was to buy a watt meter to determine how much energy his appliances were consuming. He tested different items and shared the reading with his viewers.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @cheese_jackson45

Jackson says that he learned that his 15-year-old TV was one of the biggest culprits. He learned that the TV alone was consuming over 140 watts, which is almost worth nearly 20 LED bulbs. He then said that while his PS5 only consumes 44 watts when active, in rest mode, it still surprisingly consumes 6 watts.

Thus, to reduce their power consumption, Jackson lowered the backlight of the TV to bring down the consumption to 90 watts and made a note to always shut down his gaming console after he was done gaming.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @cheese_jackson45

In part 2 of his series, he said that after fixing his TV setup, he was now going to tackle lighting. He said that the first thing he did was to switch his bedroom's "dumb LED" with a smart LED. While the LED changes colors and light levels, it also consumes about 7 watts, which is 4 watts less than the regular LED.

The next thing on Jackson's list was his kitchen LEDs. He says initially the lights were consuming about 11 watts but he brought it down to 7.9 watts simply by dimming them. Next was the sunset lamp in his bedroom which consumed about 10.4 watts. However, it was powered by USB, so by changing the power brick, Jackson was able to lower the power consumption to about 8 watts. Thus, in total, Jackson reduced the power consumption of his lighting setup from 21.6 watts to about 15.2 watts. He promised to release the third part, but he has yet to post it.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @cheese_jackson45

Several users lauded Jackson for sharing the hacks. "okay the watt meter is actually genius. You think It would cost more watts to constantly unplug and plug things to use them?" asked user @emi.with.plenti. Jackson replied to the user that it probably won't make a difference.

Screenshot from the video | TikTok | @rohann_asfaw

Meanwhile, several others chipped in with their own suggestions and tips to tackle rising electricity costs. "The big culprit is your fridge. Clean your coils and your fridge runs less. Electronics are relatively tame to the motors and heaters (AC/Fridge/Water)" suggested user, @anuclearwarzonec.

For more such tips and updates, follow Jackson (@cheese_jackson45) on TikTok.