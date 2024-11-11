ECONOMY & WORK
Sam‘s Club is offering a stellar membership deal that only costs $25 a year — key details revealed

Apart from Club memberships, Plus memberships with added perks are also available at discounted prices.
The holiday season in America has kicked off a quest for the best deals and discounts at top retail chains such as Costco and Walmart, as well as e-commerce platforms such as Amazon. Sam’s Club is also one of those destinations that attract shoppers with seasonal sales. To take advantage of the warehouse retailer’s offers, shoppers need a membership, and now is the time to get the best deal on that. Sam’s Club has slashed the price of its membership to $25, right before the Black Friday sale kicks off on November 28.

 

What Does a Sam’s Club Membership Offer?

Currently, non-members can get a year-long Sam’s Club membership for just $25, which is 50% lower than the usual $50 price, as part of an offer valid till January 31, 2025. The annual Club membership offers several perks including same-day delivery, wich allows Sam's Club members to order qualified items by 1 p.m. and get doorstep delivery on the same day. However, there is a $12 fee per order for Club members and a smaller fee for Plus members. Club members can also get free curbside pickup for orders of $50 or above, and they can use the Scan & Go feature, that allows shoppers to scan items using the official app to pay online without having to wait at the checkout counter.

 

People who buy memberships also get exclusive access to events such as "Instant Savings," in addition to discounted fuel prices and complimentary membership for another household member. Furthermore, to get a few extra benefits, shoppers can upgrade to the Plus Membership option, which is also available at a discounted price.

Deals on Upgrades

Currently, non-members can get the upgraded tier for just $70, which is about 36% or $40 less than the usual price of $110. The upgraded tier comes with extra benefits over the classic membership.

 

Apart from free shipping, same-day delivery, and free curbside pickup, Plus members can earn a 2% cash back on qualifying purchases, which can go up to $500 per year. Plus members also get access to pharmacy and optical savings, with free shipping on contact lenses and discounts on eyeglasses.

Club members also enjoy budget-friendly wedding services with offers on tiered cakes and classic party trays to bulk orders for flowers and reception decor. Members can easily buy gift cards for Southwest Airlines, Domino’s, Krispy Kreme, and more at Sam’s Club, and get discounts on them as well. In select states, Sam’s Club membership offers 10% off on home improvement and maintenance services.

Shoppers stock up on merchandise at a Sam's Club store (Image source: Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Shoppers stock up on merchandise at a Sam's Club store (Image source: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Members also get to take advantage of the Sam’s Club Auto Buying Program. This scheme makes it easier for shoppers to sell their old cars and get exclusive discounts on their new purchases.

To grab one of these low-price membership deals, shoppers simply need to visit the official website of Sam’s Club and join online by January 31. The new memberships will automatically be renewed at the regular yearly rate once the promotional offer ends.

