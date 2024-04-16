Mom Goes Viral For Sharing Genius Idea To Normalize Cash For Birthdays

Many of us can relate to receiving presents that end up gathering dust or being passed on to others. Recognizing this common dilemma, Madison Barbosa (@madison_barbosa), a mom on TikTok, offers a refreshing solution: cash donations. In her video, Barbosa shares her experience of opting for cash gifts instead of traditional presents for her children. She highlights the practicality and flexibility of this approach, emphasizing how it eliminates the risk of receiving unwanted or redundant items.

Image Source: Representative Image | Unsplash | Photo by Free Stocks

Also Read: Teen Wants to Go to Prom in a New Dress but Her Mom Disagrees; Here’s What Netizens Had to Say

In her video, which now has over 550,000 views, Barbosa explains that it is "OK if you ask for cash for your children's birthdays." She recalls the time she threw a birthday party for her twins and the invitation she sent out read: "Your presence is all we need, but should you want to gift something to the birthday babes, please consider a cash donation to put towards their new wagon."

She enthusiastically recounts the success of her cash donation initiative, revealing that her friends and family wholeheartedly embraced the idea. Their overwhelming support resulted in nearly $2,400 raised—surpassing the amount required for the new wagon. With the surplus funds, the mother of twins excitedly plans to purchase the desired wagon while also allocating the remaining money to her children's piggy banks.

Image Source: TikTok | @madison_barbosa

In addition to the flexibility it offers, opting for cash donations instead of traditional gifts brings several other advantages, Barbosa highlights. By bypassing the accumulation of random items that children may not need or use, parents can instead acquire something truly meaningful.

Also Read: Gen Z Grad's Unconventional Networking Lands Dream Job at LinkedIn

The TikToker attests that this approach proved to be highly effective for her, likening it to a dream scenario, and encourages fellow parents to consider it.

Barbosa's audience agreed with her strategy, with many expressing their intention to follow suit. One user commented, "Barbosa's transparent communication about the intended use of the funds likely enhanced the guests' generosity."

Also Read: Taco Bell Worker's Composure Amidst Customer Outburst Garners Attention and Applause

Image Source: TikTok | @madison_barbosa

While many users expressed their intent to adopt Barbosa's innovative approach, one commenter, @sheila, shared that she already practices a similar concept. The viewer explained that, due to her son having six uncles and aunts on his father's side, she opts for a larger group gift instead of multiple smaller ones—a tactic Barbosa hailed as genius.

Barbosa's concept of cash donations isn't limited to children's birthdays; it's versatile enough for various occasions. As evidenced by a viewer named @diana, who successfully applied a similar strategy to her wedding 10 years ago. By accepting cash contributions, Diana and her partner were able to fund their dream honeymoon across London, Paris, and Rome.

Image Source: TikTok | @madison_barbosa

Meanwhile, viewers offered fresh perspectives on alternative gift ideas for parents to consider. For instance, @jen suggested the notion of experiencing gifts as children grow older. "Activities such as theme park visits and zoo memberships not only provide enjoyment but also foster cherished family memories," she wrote.

"Gifts that can be utilized by children are more meaningful than anything else," remarked another user.

For more such content, you can follow Maddison Barbosa (@madison_barbosa) on TikTok.

More from MARKETREALIST

Elderly Customer Picks On Server's ‘You Guys’ Address, Even Offers Alternatives

Customers Divided As Costco Implements Strict Membership Policy for Food Court Access