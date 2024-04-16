Taco Bell Worker's Composure Amidst Customer Outburst Garners Attention and Applause

Recently, a customer encounter with a Taco Bell drive-thru employee has captured the attention and applause of netizens. A video posted by (@dallastexas_tv) went viral, amassing 8.9 million views and sparking a flurry of comments from 23.8K individuals sharing their opinions and experiences. The video, recorded by a customer waiting in line, depicts a confrontational exchange between a drive-thru customer and a Taco Bell employee.

Image Source: TikTok | @dallastexas_tv

In the video, the customer begins shouting from his car, "Why don’t you come out with your own eyes and take a f***king look." However, the Taco Bell employee responds calmly and politely, stating, "She actually is outside. She can see right at you."

The employee's composed and assertive response has earned admiration and praise from viewers, highlighting the significance of effective communication and professionalism in customer service interactions.

Image Source: TikTok | @dallastexas_tv

Further in the video, another employee is seen stepping in to support her co-worker facing an escalating situation. Responding to the frustrated customer's demands, the employee calmly remarks, "Sir, common sense would tell you to drive up but, hey, common sense isn’t that common."

Despite the customer's continued aggression and profanity, the employee maintains her composure and even offers a kind farewell, wishing him a good night. However, the customer's hostility only escalates further as he continues to hurl insults and threats, including suggesting that the employee will be fired. Unfazed by the intimidation, the employee responds with a pointed question, "By who?"

Image Source: TikTok | @dallastexas_tv

In response to the video, viewers applauded the employee's calmness, with one user, @JadaDes, commenting, "As a formal drive-thru worker, I’m glad her coworkers stood up for her because some customers act like everyone isn’t a human with feelings." Another user, @Faith, wrote, "When he said 'you re gonna get fired' and the worker said 'BY WHO', I lost it."

@Sara chimed in, saying, "The person behind the speaker reminds me of Madea. Just so quick with responses lol I love it." "I would feel so awkward being the car behind that guy lol. And scared because he seems a bit unhinged like he'd freak out and back into me," remarked @Alison Gilbert.

@JAHMAR._.RICH expressed, "I’m a manager at Taco Bell and this is every night for me." Meanwhile, one user, @MarthaFG34, said, "We couldn’t do this when I was growing up. I worked in customer service for 4 years, and let me tell you this made my night. I wish I had the guts to do this." "I've never worked in fast food, but I have worked at a call center, man I wish so many times I could just tell a customer how I really felt about them," @SoBlessedRese commented.

Image Source: TikTok | @dallastexas_tv

Frustrated at the ordeal, a user, @Great_golly stated, "I’d be so mad at the dude for holding up the line and making me wait for my food. Imagine having only 30 min for lunch and he pulls this." "Where the hell is this Taco Bell?" asked @HAILEY.

