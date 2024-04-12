Taco Bell Worker Exposes Customer's DoorDash Scheme, Ignites Online Conversation

Taco Bell employee Caleb Lennon (@caleb_lennon) recently recounted a troubling experience involving a scam during a delivery order. In a widely circulated TikTok video, Lennon details how a customer exploited the DoorDash platform to obtain two meals for the cost of one through the drive-thru. The clip has amassed over 530,000 views, sparking conversations about such scams.

"Has Taco Bell ever fallen for scams? Unfortunately, this has happened a couple of times," Lennon begins. "As a matter of fact, recently, we fell for a very small scam." He explained that their typical protocol for DoorDash orders often operates on the honor system. However, this system sometimes leads to issues.

"So when people come to pick up DoorDashes, they drive through the drive-thru or come inside and say, 'Hey, I’m picking up a DoorDash for David' or 'I’m picking up a DoorDash for Caleb' and then we give them the bag, the drinks, they go on about their day, deliver their food," he elaborates. "But a couple of days ago, something went wrong with this process."

"Someone came through and was like, ‘Hey I’m picking up a DoorDash for Jerry.’ All seems well, we hand out the order, and they leave, then five, ten minutes later someone comes through and says, 'Hey, I’m picking up a DoorDash for Jerry.' We tell them we already handed it out. Somebody already came and got it."

The customer then presents evidence to support their claim of needing to pick up the order. "But he pulls up and shows on his phone that he is the one that’s supposed to pick it up," Lennon continues. "So basically, Jerry came and picked up his own food, that way when the DoorDasher brought it he would get it twice. If only we had realized this before making the food the second time."

The TikTok video sparked a debate among viewers. Several users chimed in with their experiences and insights regarding delivery mishaps. @k3nziee.e shared her encounter, stating, "Or DoorDash gave the order out twice? That’s happened to me, I work at CFA and it happens a lot! I’ve also doordashed and had it happen lol."

Offering another perspective, @Tyler speculated on a potential scenario, commenting, "First door dasher unassigned the order and kept the food. The order was sent to the second guy. Your idea is next-level interesting though hahaha." Reflecting on a personal experience, @collin wrote, "A Taco Bell worker once handed me food before I paid so I just left."

Similarly, @em<3 shed light on technical glitches, revealing, "Sometimes DoorDash accidentally gives multiple dashers the same order. This has happened at the restaurant I work at, we had like 5 different dashers come in for the same order bc of a technical issue."

