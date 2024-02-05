Customer Shares Her DoorDash Refund Battle on TikTok, Sparks Debate on Food Delivery Services

Sometimes it happens that when we order food online, the delivery guy either misses an item or there are many cases when the restaurant denies the refund and defends its delivery agents. Something similar happened with a DoorDash customer and she dissed the restaurant as well as the delivery agent on TikTok. In her video, she was mostly pissed about how the restaurant was unable to process her refunds on all her three orders which missed her drink each time. She sparked a heated conversation about how people are unhappy with the food delivery apps and how the restaurants dare to deny refunds when the customer is the one paying the money. Customers united as most of the deliveries they experienced were either incomplete or not delivered.

Image Source: TikTok|@missbriiiice

Also Read: Meet Brenda Chunga aka Bitcoin Beautee: The Latest Person to Gain Notoriety in the Crypto World

Brice expressed her frustration in her video and started by saying, "I'm so angry right now. It's not just about the money; it's the whole principle of it." She further said that she ordered from Taco Bell and didn't get her drink. The reason the delivery guy stated was that the restaurant didn't have enough ice so she would not be getting her beverage. She also showed a picture of her bill along with a screenshot of the food on her porch without the drink. Brice was a regular customer and used to order from Taco Bell three times a week and the first time when they messed up her order, she didn't react thinking it was not a big deal. She at first thought she would just ask for a refund but DoorDash made the matter serious and the company denied her refund twice which made her furious. Brice called the company and they hung up every time and ultimately said that they just didn't want to initiate her refund, which was pretty rude. At the end of the video, she expressed her shock at DoorDash refusing the refund, abused DoorDash, and showed her middle finger to the camera.

Image Source: TikTok|@missbriiiice

Many users united in her comment section and expressed their anger at how food delivery apps and restaurants not initiating refunds even when their delivery agents are at fault. The reason to deny the drink order just because the restaurant didn't have enough ice is pretty vague and the user suggests they could fulfill the order without ice. Numerous users shared their experiences of getting their refund requests denied multiple times, to which the restaurant said that they had already reported many issues and that is why they would not get a refund. Pretty rude and unreasonable, right?

Image Source: TikTok|@missbriiiice

Also Read: Here's why Spending More Time in Front of Computers is Counterproductive for Employees

Several other TikTokers who had gone through similar incidents shared that it's pretty infuriating when you get a partial refund for orders that were never fulfilled. It's like you are losing on both ends neither you received food nor money. Another user on TikTok came forward and said that due to these blunders, they have discontinued the usage of the food delivery apps.

Image Source: TikTok|@missbriiiice

Also Read: Here's how Apple's Latest Device is Set to Revolutionize Remote Work and Virtual Meetings

More from MARKETREALIST

AI Integration Could Elevate Salaries and Job Value, Reveals Top Talent CEO

Facebook Hit by Another Scam as Hackers Exploit Profiles to Sell Fake Products