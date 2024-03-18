Social Media Creator’s Screenshots Spark Conversation on Unpleasant DoorDash Delivery Experiences

While people are extremely grateful for having platforms like Doordash, Seamless, and Uber Eats at their disposal, their experience of using the delivery apps doesn't always go as expected. This TikTok creator @yungblackandgifted's video has gone viral, reaching close to 100k views in just a week.

TikTok | @yungblackandgifted

In the video, the TikTok user shows a series of screenshots and photographs that he had pulled from a Reddit page with his voiceover narrating the incidents. In one of the situations, a driver keeps on asking for a tip before dropping off the delivery. He says, "There's a page on Reddit, where people be posting these screenshots of some of the bulls**t they to deal with through Doordash."

"Ryan I hope that you tipping good because I came from [redacted] to you,” the screenshot reads. When the user shares they plan on tipping $12, the dasher replies, "Man you should give me 20. Don’t be cheap!" In the next screenshot, a customer asked for their order to be placed at the garage door four times. They shared a photo of the order sitting at the front door. "I swear I think some people just don’t give a f*ck!” @Yungblackandgifted laughed at how the delivery person chose to ignore her request. "Whoever did that, saw the messages and decided to be an a**h***!

Another screenshot shows how a delivery guy didn't even pay attention to the text that he had received from the customer. In the text, the customer thanks the delivery person because he retrieved an abandoned order. The man writes, "Thank you so much! My order has been there for almost an hour!" The delivery man interpreted his texts and replied, "When I pulled up to the window, they said they couldn't make your order because it disappeared off their screen. Not my fault, If u want your food get off your a** and go get it. Don’t act like I didn’t waste an hour of my time sitting here for your food.” The customer then replies to the text, saying, "Boy what? Nobody ever said that? I said thank you for getting it?"

One screenshot simply shows an unusual way of thanking the dasher, where the customer writes, "Thank you for dashing our order, me and my kinky honey are too tipsy to be on the road." The next screenshot shows how a customer tried to tip the dasher inappropriately. "If you are 21+ we are DTF," the customer says before sending an inappropriate picture. "I had to blur that out," @yungblackandgifted chuckles. "These are the kind of tips they are giving out on Doordash?!"

The last image shows an order that was placed on the side of a highway. "How do you f*ck up that bad,” the creator asks, laughing.

Many took to the comments section to write about some of the things they have faced through Doordash. One user writes, "A guy asked me to get 32 extra sauce packets & he’d tip me $10. He didn’t so I signed him up for Jehova Witnesses & Scientology visits" while another writes, "I deliver food, and sometimes people put an intersection of two streets for their address and when you try to call and message, they don’t reply."

