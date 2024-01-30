Netizens Facepalm As DoorDash Customer Pays $13 for a Single Bottle of Fanta

Uber Eats, DoorDash and similar apps have risen steadily, especially after the pandemic. Food delivery services charge a premium to deliver your favorite food to you. These services have also generated employment. The companies say that they run proper background checks before recruiting. Once they get employed, they start earning with each delivery. However, most still report that they rely on tips to make a living. This means when the customers have to pay tips as well as the service charge, they are paying almost double the original food price.

TikTok | Hackett

Also Read: Target Employee's Diaper Discount Dilemma Takes Internet by Storm

One TikTok user paid so much for a single bottle of Fanta soda that the internet started questioning his need for a bottle of soda. One person commented, "How badly did this person want a particular bottle of artificially orange-flavored carbonated high fructose corn syrup water?" while another commented, "How rich are they that they could spend so much on it?"

Jamari Hackett uploaded a video on TikTok in which he showed an order with the text overlay, "Bro what? They ordered one Fanta on DoorDash." The place where the person ordered the fajita charged only $2.49 for a single bottle of the stuff but because the person ordered it through DoorDash, they ended up paying delivery fees, and tip, a whopping $13. Tons of people took to the video after failing to believe their eyes, "Damn door dash is expensive," commented one person to which OP replied that the cost of McDonald's fries is about $3 in-store, but when ordered through DoorDash, it comes out to about $8.

Cold drinks bottles (representational image) | Pexels | Michael Morse

Another user talked about an astronomical cigarette price hike, "The best was a pack of smokes total was $32 for $8 pack." A bunch of people could relate to the person who placed the order and wrote in the comment section, "literally me all the time." Another user wrote, "I just ordered a large iced caramel coffee for $9."

Also Read: TikTok Users Share Opinions on Influencer's Copyright Actions, Igniting Fashion Industry Debate

"That's the cost of convenience," another person commented, to which the OP agreed. MSN has brought the whole price hike to light and the company even addressed the price hike. "These costs go towards paying dashers, operating the platform, and providing high-quality service. Customers always see applicable fees before checking out, so they can make the best decision for themselves," the company said, as per the publication.

Also Read: This Woman Was Asked For a 25% Tip On a $40 Grocery Bill; Netizens Lament “Out of Control” Tipping Culture

Another user said that when a person has to come all the way to deliver just one thing, it's only human to give him a generous tip. "I think when you do this, you should tip big. It’s a human being on the other end of your order," one user commented. "While fees vary for each restaurant on the DoorDash platform, these costs go towards paying dashers, operating the platform, and providing high-quality service," DoorDash’s representative told Fox. "Customers always see applicable fees before checking out so they can make the best decision for themselves," the email read.

More from MARKETREALIST

A Man's $100 Grocery Haul Goes Viral Amidst Growing Economic Crisis

This Man Red Flags a Social Media User Who Claims That Stay-At-Home Moms Don’t Have ‘Real Jobs’