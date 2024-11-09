ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

NY woman heading to airport chooses helicopter over Uber to beat traffic and paid only $30 more

The traveller took to X to share the screenshots of the apps showing the price difference.
UPDATED 6 HOURS AGO
Representational image of a woman looking at NY Statue of Liberty | (Cover image source: Getty Images | yoglimogli)
Representational image of a woman looking at NY Statue of Liberty | (Cover image source: Getty Images | yoglimogli)

A woman who took a helicopter to dodge the New York City traffic is now viral on social media. Khushi Suri, an employee at Kleiner Perkins, flew to her destination by paying just $30 over a regular Uber cab bill. She paid the extra $30 for a 5-minute Blade helicopter ride that cut her travel time and saved her the hour-long drive. Sharing her experience on X, Suri shocked millions of people who came across her post.

Representative Image | Unsplash | Photo by Isaac Benhesed
Representative Image of a red helicopter | (Image source: Unsplash | Photo by Isaac Benhesed)

Suri was traveling from Manhattan to John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. To evaluate all her options, she looked through Uber for the traditional route and the Blade Helicopter app for a quicker means of travel. However, when she came across the surprisingly low price difference, her choice was clear. She decided to share her experience with the world. She shared a screenshot of the Uber app and the Blade Helicopter app comparing the two.

 

Her photos showed that while an Uber ride would cost her $131.99 for a travel time of about an hour, the Blade helicopter ride was just $165 for just a 5-minute flight.   

''60 min Uber or 5 min helicopter ride - literally a $30 difference,'' she wrote in the caption of the post. Based in New York City, the company mainly uses helicopters for passenger routes and provides helicopter ride services between Manhattan and JFK Airport.

The post went viral amassing over 4.3 million views. Suri said that she had been getting dozens of DMs asking her about the ride. She added that she had messaged Blade founder Rob Wiesenthal on Instagram around five years ago and has been a fan. 

Several users shared their own experience in the thread of Suri's post. “did this a few years ago, amazing and so fast,” wrote one user, @venturetwins.

 

Suri also shared some pictures of her trip showcasing the scenic beauty of New York City and the “vibes” of the flight.

 

Soon New Yorkers will be able to fly on electric air taxis to beat the traffic. Last year, Mayor Eric Adams showed off two huge drone-like helicopters ready to ferry passengers around the city.  

 

Currently, infrastructure to make air taxis a reality is being laid out by two companies, Joby Aviation, a maker and developer of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and Helo Holdings. Working together, the two companies are set to install the first air taxi charger in the greater New York City region at Helo Holdings’ heliport which can be reached in just a two-minute flight from Manhattan.

This will be the operational base for Joby’s electric air taxis that will fly across the NYC region, as per an Avionics International report.

However, carbon emissions remain a big concern when it comes to flying.

This article originally appeared 4 months ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
NY woman heading to airport chooses helicopter over Uber to beat traffic and paid only $30 more
ECONOMY & WORK
NY woman heading to airport chooses helicopter over Uber to beat traffic and paid only $30 more
The traveller took to X to share the screenshots of the apps showing the price difference.
6 hours ago
Man who survived lightning strike ends up winning $1 million lottery - a 1 in 2.6 trillion chance
ECONOMY & WORK
Man who survived lightning strike ends up winning $1 million lottery - a 1 in 2.6 trillion chance
Getting struck by lightning and then surviving to win a lottery worth $1 million is next to impossible.
16 hours ago
Group of friends mistake a sushi bar for an all-you-can-eat-restaurant — then they saw the bill
ECONOMY & WORK
Group of friends mistake a sushi bar for an all-you-can-eat-restaurant — then they saw the bill
When the bill came, the group of four was shocked and their reactions were captured in a TikTok video which now has over 8.8 million views.
1 day ago
NFL legend Bill Parcells quietly gave $4 million to help out 20 former players in ‘financial crisis’
ECONOMY & WORK
NFL legend Bill Parcells quietly gave $4 million to help out 20 former players in ‘financial crisis’
Parcells wrote the checks worth millions and never even asked the players to pay the money back.
1 day ago
A 92-year-old janitor built an $8 million fortune without anyone knowing. These are the 3 things he did.
ECONOMY & WORK
A 92-year-old janitor built an $8 million fortune without anyone knowing. These are the 3 things he did.
The way he lived and his chosen career path never gave anything away about his investments.
1 day ago
Millennial woman loses $140,000 on a dating site. Now, she's helping others avoid the same mistake
ECONOMY & WORK
Millennial woman loses $140,000 on a dating site. Now, she's helping others avoid the same mistake
She also recommended taking time before responding to messages to gauge the person's real intentions.
2 days ago
STIC is live: Drivers begin earning with ads on cars, founder Adam Cohen celebrates Dodgers World Series win
ECONOMY & WORK
STIC is live: Drivers begin earning with ads on cars, founder Adam Cohen celebrates Dodgers World Series win
The revolutionary new ad-tech startup STIC has officially launched, enabling everyday drivers to turn their vehicles into rolling billboards and earn extra income with each mile.
3 days ago
Walmart reveals its plans for Black Friday — with a new membership deal that’s too good to be true
WALMART
Walmart reveals its plans for Black Friday — with a new membership deal that’s too good to be true
Apart from the discounts, Walmart also announced changes to delivery timings and updates on an AI assistant.
6 days ago
Have you bought a Clif Bar in the last 10 years? You could be paid from their $12 million settlement
ECONOMY & WORK
Have you bought a Clif Bar in the last 10 years? You could be paid from their $12 million settlement
People will receive a share of the massive settlement based on the number of bars that they bought between the given dates.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings one of the oldest American coins ever made. Then, he found out its value
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings one of the oldest American coins ever made. Then, he found out its value
The expert that Harrison consulted gave valuations that were closer to what the seller was asking for.
6 days ago
If you’re spending $5 on a coffee, Kevin O’Leary says it’s time to rethink your financial priorities
ECONOMY & WORK
If you’re spending $5 on a coffee, Kevin O’Leary says it’s time to rethink your financial priorities
O'Leary's comments are backed by data showing how a vast majority of Americans need coffee to kick-start their day.
7 days ago
Missouri man who forgot his lunch at home goes out to buy food — and returned $3 million richer
ECONOMY & WORK
Missouri man who forgot his lunch at home goes out to buy food — and returned $3 million richer
The man's wife refused to believe him since she was used to him playing pranks on her.
Oct 29, 2024
Honest farmer on Shark Tank explains why he’ll never hike prices of his items — gets $150,000 deal
ECONOMY & WORK
Honest farmer on Shark Tank explains why he’ll never hike prices of his items — gets $150,000 deal
When told that his profit margins were low, the innovator said that he was selling the product to farmers.
Oct 29, 2024
A couple made $20,000 in profit by reselling salt on Amazon — people are asking if it's even legal
ECONOMY & WORK
A couple made $20,000 in profit by reselling salt on Amazon — people are asking if it's even legal
The overlay text of the video reads, "Pov: you and your boyfriend accidentally make 20k+ profit reselling SALT on Amazon."
Oct 29, 2024
Lottery winner bags a $36 million jackpot — then wakes up at 4:30 am and goes to work like any other day
ECONOMY & WORK
Lottery winner bags a $36 million jackpot — then wakes up at 4:30 am and goes to work like any other day
Although he does plan to take some me time, Richer has no intentions of retiring anytime soon even at 60.
Oct 28, 2024
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on new car with the right answer. Audi gave her one anyway
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on new car with the right answer. Audi gave her one anyway
While Rubush had guessed the word within 10 seconds, the 4-5 second pause she took before saying "WORD" cost her dearly.
Oct 28, 2024
Shark Tank judges 'hated' this entrepreneur's idea. He still ended up with a $50,000 offer anyway
ECONOMY & WORK
Shark Tank judges 'hated' this entrepreneur's idea. He still ended up with a $50,000 offer anyway
Although the co-founder did walk away with an investment, O'Leary had some harsh words for him.
Oct 27, 2024
Mistreated shopper has Louis Vuitton staff count out $110,000 in cash — then decides not to buy a thing
ECONOMY & WORK
Mistreated shopper has Louis Vuitton staff count out $110,000 in cash — then decides not to buy a thing
The woman says that she went to the store and was treated dismissively by the staff.
Oct 27, 2024
Shopper returns couch to Costco after using it for 2 years — even gets full refund without receipt
COSTCO
Shopper returns couch to Costco after using it for 2 years — even gets full refund without receipt
The woman tested the limits of the retail club's return policy and came out successful.
Oct 27, 2024
He asked people to buy $1 of Bitcoin in 2013. Today, his net worth is the greatest 'I told you so' ever
ECONOMY & WORK
He asked people to buy $1 of Bitcoin in 2013. Today, his net worth is the greatest 'I told you so' ever
The crypto expert held thousands of Bitcoins and was among the first ones to advocate cryptocurrencies.
Oct 26, 2024