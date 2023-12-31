Name James Woods Net Worth $8 Million Sources of income Acting Gender Male DOB April 18, 1947 Age 76 Nationality American Profession Actor, producer, voice actor, producer

Known for portraying negative characters in "Once Upon a Time in America" and "The Specialist" among others, James Woods is an acclaimed American actor with a net worth of $8 million as of December 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. Over the years, Woods has established himself as one of the most celebrated figures in Hollywood, with movies such as "Salvador" and shows like "Badge of the Assassin," apart from lending his voice to animated shows such as "Hercules."

James Woods is seen on April 01, 2019 | gotpap | Getty Images

James Woods' primary source of income stems from his prolific acting career. He has taken on diverse roles in both film and television, contributing to his financial success. Additionally, Woods has ventured into voice acting, lending his voice to the character of Hades in Disney's animated film "Hercules" and its spin-off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Woods (@realjameswoods)

James Woods' journey in the entertainment world began on the stages of off-Broadway plays, where his early dedication led to nearly 40 stage productions before landing his first Broadway opportunity with "Borstal Boy" in 1970. This opened the doors to subsequent Broadway successes, including "The Trial of the Catonsville Nine," "Moonchildren," and "Finishing Touches." His breakthrough moment, however, arrived with a standout performance in the critically acclaimed miniseries "Holocaust" alongside Meryl Streep. By 1979, Woods had secured a starring role in "The Onion Field," garnering praise from critics and earning multiple award nominations.

The pinnacle of his career saw James Woods joining forces with iconic actor Robert De Niro in Sergio Leone's "Once Upon a Time in America" in 1984. This collaboration marked a turning point, with Woods continuing his success in 1986 with "Salvador" and earning a Primetime Emmy Award in 1987 for the television film "Promise." His winning streak continued with a second Emmy in 1989 for his starring role in "My Name is Bill W" and he capped off the decade by hosting "Saturday Night Live." The 90s witnessed James Woods in some of his most memorable roles, notably in Martin Scorsese's "Casino" alongside De Niro and in "Nixon."

James Woods boasts a significant real estate portfolio. In 2014, he purchased a property in Hollywood Hills for $2.2 million, later listing it in 2018 for $2.55 million. In 2015, Woods acquired a property in Beverly Hills with a swimming pool for $2.25 million. He also owns a property in Exeter, Rhode Island, which was listed for sale at $1.1 million in 2018.

1970T 911 Porsche in Burgandy (yes, that's how Porsche spells it on the COA). Color code: 2410 pic.twitter.com/ljRhm7wNGe — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 18, 2023

James Woods' personal life has been marked by several marriages and controversies. His first marriage to costume designer Kathryn Morrison-Pahoa ended in divorce after three years. In 1989, he married Sarah Owens, but their union lasted only four months. Woods' romantic life gained attention when, in 2005, he began dating Ashley Madison, reportedly the daughter of one of his golfing buddies. Woods found himself entangled in legal controversies, most notably with actress Sean Young, when he accused Young of stalking him, a claim that she vehemently denied. Young countered by asserting that Woods sought revenge following her rejection of his romantic advances. The legal dispute was ultimately resolved out of court, with Young being awarded $227,000 to cover her legal fees, bringing an end to this chapter of legal discord in Woods' life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Woods (@realjameswoods)

Beyond legal battles, James Woods has made headlines for his outspoken political views. Initially aligning himself as a Democrat, he later transitioned to an Independent stance after the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. Subsequently, Woods took a further turn in his political journey by embracing Republican ideals and actively supporting President Trump. The consequences of his political stance became evident in 2018 when Woods revealed that he was dropped by his talent agency, purportedly due to his right-wing views. The actor candidly expressed his belief that fear of blacklisting in Hollywood silenced many entertainers from openly endorsing President Trump. Woods, undeterred by these challenges, has become a prominent voice on Twitter, amassing over 2 million followers. Renowned for articulating controversial ideas and theories, he has openly criticized figures such as Bernie Sanders and labeled George Soros a Nazi collaborator, solidifying his reputation as a fearless advocate for his political convictions.

James Woods has earned accolades that reflect his outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry. Garnering two Primetime Emmy Awards for his compelling performances in "Promise" (1987) and "My Name is Bill W" (1989), Woods has proven his versatility.

In 1998, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as a lasting tribute to his enduring impact on the film industry. These awards underscore James Woods' status as a distinguished figure in the world of cinema.

