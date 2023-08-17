Name Robert De Niro Net Worth $500 Million Salary $3 Million + Annual Income $35 Million + Sources of Income Acting, Film Production, Business Gender Male Date of Birth August 17, 1943 Age 79 years old Nationality American Profession Actor, Film Producer, Film director, Voice Actor, Television producer

Robert De Niro, a revered American actor, producer, and director, has made an indelible impact on the entertainment realm. Boasting a $500 million net worth, his multifaceted career has brought unparalleled success. Born on August 17, 1943, in New York City, De Niro's journey to stardom highlights his extraordinary talent and unwavering dedication. His acting brilliance propelled him to fame, with iconic roles etched in cinema history. Collaborations with director Martin Scorsese, including "Taxi Driver," "Raging Bull," and "Goodfellas," showcased his unmatched immersion into characters. Method acting, skill acquisition, and transformative efforts garnered acclaim and numerous awards for De Niro.

Robert De Niro's wealth primarily stems from his prolific acting career and his successful business ventures. He co-founded the iconic Nobu franchise, a chain of high-end sushi restaurants and hotels with over 40 locations worldwide.

Salary

Between 2004 and 2018, Robert De Niro garnered an impressive $250 to $300 million from a combination of film salaries and business dividends and if we take last year's tax return into consideration, it's estimated that Robert De Niro's wealth rests at approximately $600 million. Industry insiders suggest that his earnings per project stand at around $10 million, reports CA Knowledge.

Business ventures

Apart from his cinematic achievements, De Niro's success extends into the business world. As a co-owner of the Nobu restaurant chain, he has contributed to the brand's global expansion and financial success. The reach of his business endeavors has extended to various cities across the United States, and he boasts co-ownership of the Tribeca Grill in New York City, contributing significantly to his already substantial wealth amassed from his acting career. Notably, Robert De Niro's influence also spans his establishment of the renowned Tribeca Enterprises in 2003.

Robert De Niro owns multiple properties in prominent locations on both the East and West Sides of Manhattan, showcasing his strategic financial acumen. According to The Richest, his Gardiner, New York estate, initially $1.5 million, is now worth $6 million with six bedrooms and a recreation center. A Montauk beachfront, a family legacy, holds an $8 million value on 1.5 acres. The pinnacle is his $22.995 million West Village penthouse, boasting 5 bedrooms and 11,000 square feet, sold at $18 million after an initial $39.5 million listing. De Niro's real estate choices exemplify luxury living.

Net Worth in 2020 $390 Million Net Worth in 2021 $450 Million Net Worth in 2022 $485 Million Net Worth in 2023 $500 Million

Robert De Niro's personal life has been as eventful as his professional journey. He married Grace Hightower in 1997, and the couple had a son named Elliot. The two also expanded their family through adoption and surrogacy. Despite their initial separation in 1999, they managed to reconcile for some time before their final separation in 2018. De Niro is the proud father of seven children from his marriages and relationships. De Niro's personal life showcases his commitment to family and his ability to navigate life's challenges.

De Niro's extraordinary talent has earned him a host of prestigious awards, including multiple Academy Awards—Best Supporting Actor for "The Godfather Part II" and Best Actor for "Raging Bull." His illustrious career also boasts Golden Globe Awards for various roles. His significant contribution to cinema was recognized with an Honorary César Award, while the AFI Life Achievement Award celebrated his lasting impact on the art of film.

