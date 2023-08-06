Meryl Streep, the legendary actress known for her incredible talent and numerous award-winning performances, has not only established herself as one of the greatest actors of our time but has also accumulated an impressive net worth over the years. With her illustrious career in both film and television, Meryl has managed to secure lucrative paychecks, making her a top earner in the entertainment industry with an estimated net worth of $160 million. However, despite her immense wealth, Meryl's humility and generosity shine through as she chooses to give back in ways that truly reflect her character, per Cosmopolitan.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Phillips

With numerous accolades and a career spanning decades, Meryl Streep has earned her status as a Hollywood icon. Her acting prowess has earned her critical acclaim and unparalleled recognition. Earning an astounding $24 million in 2022, Meryl solidified her position as one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry, per Forbes. In the realm of prestige television, Meryl Streep's performance in Big Little Lies was a standout moment, earning her an impressive $800,000 per episode. The figure was just a few hundred thousand shy of the million-dollar paychecks received by the show's leading actors and producers.

Likewise, her involvement in the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building showcased her ability to command substantial compensation, with an estimated salary of around $800,000 per episode or possibly even higher. Having been paid $850,000 per episode for a previous project, Meryl's value has only appreciated with time.

Throughout her career, Meryl Streep's formidable talent and box-office appeal have allowed her to negotiate substantial salaries for her roles. In one instance, for her unforgettable portrayal of Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, Meryl initially received an offer she found unsatisfactory. With the courage to stand up for her worth, she successfully negotiated her way to a $5 million paycheck, which was more reflective of her significant contribution to the film's success.

Highlighting some of Meryl's major movie earnings, her performances in Julie & Julia, Ricki And The Flash, Out of Africa, It's Complicated, and The Bridges of Madison County fetched her impressive paychecks ranging from $3 million to $7 million.

While Meryl Streep has undoubtedly invested in real estate to secure her financial future, she and her husband, Don Gummer, have demonstrated financial responsibility and philanthropic commitment, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Selling several apartments in New York City, including one for a remarkable $16 million, they have chosen to use their wealth to make a difference in the world.

While Meryl Streep's net worth sits at an estimated $160 million, she is not one to indulge in extravagance without thoughtfulness. In a remarkable display of compassion and altruism, Meryl famously donated her entire $1 million salary for her role in The Iron Lady. Despite earning handsomely for her work, she recognized the privilege that her wealth afforded her and chose to redirect her earnings to support causes she believed in. Meryl along with other Hollywood actors like George Clooney, and Jennifer Lopez recently donated $1 Million cach to SAG-AFTRA Foundation, in support of the ongoing strike of actors and writers.

Meryl Streep's net worth is a testament to her extraordinary talent, hard work, and enduring popularity in the entertainment industry. Yet, amidst her immense success, she remains grounded and compassionate, using her fortune to support causes she believes in and making a positive impact on the lives of others. Meryl Streep's legacy extends far beyond her on-screen performances, leaving a lasting impression on the hearts of both her fans and those whose lives she has touched through her philanthropy.

