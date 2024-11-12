ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / PERSONAL FINANCE

Man reorders same groceries from two years ago, the bill went up from $126 to 'I am gonna be sick'

The TikToker pulled up a bill from two years ago using the reorder option on the app.
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Representational image of a man shocked after looking at his grocery bill (Cover image source: Getty Images | DedMityay)
Representational image of a man shocked after looking at his grocery bill (Cover image source: Getty Images | DedMityay)

While inflation seems to cooling, Americans are still struggling with the burden of high costs amid record price increases in the past couple of years. Grocery prices are particularly concerning as they represent a significant chunk of the typical family's budget. The damning rise in prices was illustrated by a TikTok creator @sewerlidd, who found his monthly grocery shopping list from two years ago on the Walmart app. To his surprise, he saw a 400% increase in the total price of all the items he previously ordered, which made him feel sick. 

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @sewerlidd
Screenshot showing the creator surprised at the rise in prices | (Image source: TikTok | @sewerlidd)

The TikTok creator started off by saying, "I think I am gonna be sick," in the video which now has nearly 2 million views. The Walmart shopper said he came across his 45-item shopping list from two years ago on the store's app and saw that he had paid only $126 for the monthly supplies.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @sewerlidd
Screenshot showing the bill and the creator's reaction (Image source: TikTok | @sewerlidd)

He then saw the reorder option below, and couldn't resist the urge to check what those items would cost now. The current total for all 45 items stood at $414.39, which is an increase of nearly 400%. "That's four times more. How? Like? What?" the creator asked in the video.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @sewerlidd
Still from the video showing price comparison (Image source: TikTok | @sewerlidd)

Viewers were equally shocked to see the price increase. However, the comments made it clear that almost everyone was aware of the struggle. "I used to spend $180 for 2 weeks for my family of four and the dog. I am now spending upwards of $430 and trying to figure out what else I can cut. Sorry kids you don't get barbecue sauce," a user @justaw0rm wrote. 

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @ahoy.necko
Comment by a user sharing their own experience (Image source: TikTok | @ahoy.necko)

"I pulled out an old purse the other day. It still had used masks in it. Also a receipt. It was a 12pk of Coke Zero for $4.25," shared another user @smb1005. To put things into perspective, the same item costs $7.84 on Walmart's website. 

While most Americans may think things are worse for them, people from across the world are feeling the same. "It’s the same in Australia- nothing more than corporate greed as our supermarket chains make billions in profits," shared a user named @landdownunder60. 

Meanwhile, some users also pointed out that shrinkflation is a thing too. "I bet the items are also smaller now (less oz, fewer items inside, etc)," @mycupsizeisstanley mentioned. Even the creator agreed with the user saying, "Definitely lol, all the packaging feels looser and everything feels smaller."

GoBankingRates recently analyzed the rise in food prices since the last federal election in November 2020, when inflation was around 3.9%. The report found that by March 2024, food prices increased by about 25.8%. The report added that the biggest price hikes had been in specific categories like eggs, baked goods, dairy, and cereals. However, all food groups had been impacted. Thus, the TikTok creator's discovery can't really be questioned. Depending on the items, a 400% increase in the price may be plausible.

@sewerlidd #greenscreen #groceries #economy #inflation ♬ original sound - Sewerlidd

 

For more such interesting videos and musical content, follow @sewerlidd on TikTok.

This article originally appeared 3 months ago.

RELATED TOPICS WALMART
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Man reorders same groceries from two years ago, the bill went up from $126 to 'I am gonna be sick'
WALMART
Man reorders same groceries from two years ago, the bill went up from $126 to 'I am gonna be sick'
The TikToker pulled up a bill from two years ago using the reorder option on the app.
1 hour ago
Sam‘s Club is offering a stellar membership deal that only costs $25 a year — key details revealed
PERSONAL FINANCE
Sam‘s Club is offering a stellar membership deal that only costs $25 a year — key details revealed
Apart from Club memberships, Plus memberships with added perks are also available at discounted prices.
11 hours ago
Costco shopper buys items worth $308 — she ended up paying $5,200 because of duplicate charges
COSTCO
Costco shopper buys items worth $308 — she ended up paying $5,200 because of duplicate charges
When she initially reached out to Costco, they did not help her recover the amount.
1 day ago
Tesla owner reveals the ridiculous electric bill she got after installing EV charging station at home
PERSONAL FINANCE
Tesla owner reveals the ridiculous electric bill she got after installing EV charging station at home
Users have argued that there's more to EV owning costs than what a motorist pays for electricity.
1 day ago
Woman gets a sweet 10% off at clothing store. Then, finds out it's a senior discount: "Do I look...?"
PERSONAL FINANCE
Woman gets a sweet 10% off at clothing store. Then, finds out it's a senior discount: "Do I look...?"
Ageism also involves older colleagues being prejudiced against young professionals at the workplace.
2 days ago
Husband hides $500,000 in bitcoin from wife during divorce. Then, a crypto hunter stepped in
PERSONAL FINANCE
Husband hides $500,000 in bitcoin from wife during divorce. Then, a crypto hunter stepped in
The fluctuating value of cryptocurrencies is also becoming an issue for splitting the assets.
2 days ago
Tesla driver who drove almost 20,000 miles reveals the ridiculous amount they've saved on gas
PERSONAL FINANCE
Tesla driver who drove almost 20,000 miles reveals the ridiculous amount they've saved on gas
Several users pointed out the high costs of installing the infrastructure needed to charge Teslas.
4 days ago
Amazon is selling a two-story home that can last upto 20 years and it's cheaper than you'd think
PERSONAL FINANCE
Amazon is selling a two-story home that can last upto 20 years and it's cheaper than you'd think
The housing units made from high-quality materials with stainless steel framing can easily last up to 20 years.
5 days ago
Could your new $100 bill be a fake? Bank worker reveals the key details you should look out for
PERSONAL FINANCE
Could your new $100 bill be a fake? Bank worker reveals the key details you should look out for
The banker decided to raise awareness after coming across a fake dollar bill at her workplace.
6 days ago
Costco shopper reveals the secret to turn your rewards points into cash — not many know about it
COSTCO
Costco shopper reveals the secret to turn your rewards points into cash — not many know about it
Some in the comments claimed that it's ok to redeem reward points for cash but Costco's website says otherwise.
6 days ago
Family finds grandpa's 7 vintage baseball cards worth $1 million. Then, they found another treasure
PERSONAL FINANCE
Family finds grandpa's 7 vintage baseball cards worth $1 million. Then, they found another treasure
Each of the “T206 Ty Cobb” cards was worth at least $150,000, putting the total full value of the find somewhere above $1 million.
7 days ago
Real estate experts share the 3 best states to buy a home in the next 5 years — including one surprise pick
PERSONAL FINANCE
Real estate experts share the 3 best states to buy a home in the next 5 years — including one surprise pick
At the same time, California has lost its charm despite good weather and spectacular landscapes.
Nov 3, 2024
Robert Reich explains why millennials don't have any money and his 4 reasons has us convinced
PERSONAL FINANCE
Robert Reich explains why millennials don't have any money and his 4 reasons has us convinced
Robert Reich, an admitted Baby Boomer, and former Secretary of Labor in the Clinton Administration took to the Internet to explain this discrepancy.
Nov 3, 2024
NJ mom shares her genius 'zero money' trick to keep toddlers engaged without spending a cent
PERSONAL FINANCE
NJ mom shares her genius 'zero money' trick to keep toddlers engaged without spending a cent
The idea was appreciated by a lot of viewers while some even warned French about adverse effects.
Nov 2, 2024
Food safety experts share the 4 common grocery store items you should think twice before buying
PERSONAL FINANCE
Food safety experts share the 4 common grocery store items you should think twice before buying
The list includes a lot of everyday items in the grocery baskets of unsuspecting American households.
Nov 1, 2024
New study reveals the best and worst car colors for resale value — with one unlikely top choice
PERSONAL FINANCE
New study reveals the best and worst car colors for resale value — with one unlikely top choice
There's also a list of models that are known to retain a good resale value for a longer time.
Oct 31, 2024
Amazon is selling a 'high-quality' tiny home that costs just $1,000 — and it's very easy to install
PERSONAL FINANCE
Amazon is selling a 'high-quality' tiny home that costs just $1,000 — and it's very easy to install
Amazon's housing units come with both sun protection as well as rain and moisture resistance.
Oct 30, 2024
A Tesla owner shared their first 12-month electric bill and the fee has left people in disbelief
PERSONAL FINANCE
A Tesla owner shared their first 12-month electric bill and the fee has left people in disbelief
Although the innovative charging system can help EV owners save a lot of money, its installation costs are high.
Oct 24, 2024
Famous attorney Ali Razavi pledges $25,000 to support Chapman University Fowler School of Law
PERSONAL FINANCE
Famous attorney Ali Razavi pledges $25,000 to support Chapman University Fowler School of Law
His success in the legal field has inspired him to give back and support programs that shaped his early career.
Oct 24, 2024
American woman flies to Turkey for $810 full-body scan — says it would've cost her 'zillions' in US
PERSONAL FINANCE
American woman flies to Turkey for $810 full-body scan — says it would've cost her 'zillions' in US
"It was the greatest thing I have ever done for my health and bank account," she added.
Oct 24, 2024