MacKenzie Scott quietly outdid Jeff Bezos by donating more in two years than he has in his entire life

Her low-profile approach also stands in contrast to Bezos’s high-visibility commitments.
PUBLISHED 23 MINUTES AGO
Cover image source: Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill
When MacKenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos finalized their divorce in 2019, Scott became as one of the world’s wealthiest women with a net worth of $35.1 billion, as per Forbes. After acquiring a 4% stake in Amazon as part of the settlement, she set off an unprecedented era of philanthropy. Since then Scott has donated more than $16.5 billion to charitable causes. The Amazon founder, with a net worth of $204.3 billion, is trailing far behind. 

 

Scott’s mission goes beyond numbers as her unique strategy is redefining what it means to give. Additionally, the contrast between her and Jeff Bezos’s philanthropic approaches is stark. Since her divorce, she has donated over $17.3 billion to more than 2,300 nonprofits, covering a vast range of causes including women’s rights, education, and healthcare, as reported by Fortune.

Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Bezos arrive at the Allen & Co. annual conference | Getty Images | Photo by Kevork Djansezian
Moreover, her donations are often unrestricted, allowing the recipients to allocate funds where they see the most need. This no-strings-attached model provides a level of flexibility and immediate impact that few billionaires embrace.

On the other hand, Bezos has focused on fewer, high-profile projects. According to Forbes, through his Day One Fund, he has donated to homelessness and early education initiatives. Additionally, his $10 billion commitment to the Bezos Earth Fund is a massive pledge for environmental protection.

 

The difference between the two is not just in the amount but in the philosophy. While Scott is systematically giving away her fortune, Bezos appears more calculated. Scott also supports a huge array of causes.

She has donated to charities working for equity and justice, education, health and economic security and opportunity. Her more recent grants have also focused on democracy-focused organizations, Fortune reported. 

 

Unlike many wealthy donors who commit a percentage of their fortune or focus on pledges, Scott has made it clear that her mission is to give away nearly all of her wealth as quickly as possible. Her "Giving Pledge Letter" states her intention to keep donating until her safe is empty.

 

“I have a disproportionate amount of money to share. My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won’t wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty,” the pledge letter reads.

True to this promise, Scott’s giving is rapidly paced and highly impactful. A distinctive feature of Scott’s approach is her emphasis on smaller, community-based organizations that often go unnoticed by major donors. In 2023, she broke from her tradition of quietly identifying recipients.

 

As reported by Fortune, Scott invited nonprofits to apply for grants through Lever for Change. This initiative received over 6,000 applications, and she ended up awarding $640 million to 361 nonprofits which is significantly more than the $250 million she initially planned. Scott’s commitment extends beyond financial support.

 

Additionally, her plans for the future remain ambitious and focused. Scott has vowed to continue searching for organizations that are doing exceptional work and have the potential for scalable impact. She prefers to work quietly, releasing only occasional essays  to announce her donations and thoughts on philanthropy. Moreover, her low-profile approach stands in contrast to Bezos’s high-visibility commitments.

