Amazon is selling a two-story home that can last upto 20 years and it's cheaper than you'd think

The housing units made from high-quality materials with stainless steel framing can easily last up to 20 years.

During times when rent and mortgage rates are high, tiny homes are not just an affordable housing alternative but have also emerged as a viable option for people who wish to adopt a minimalist way of life. Top retailers such as Walmart, Home Depot, and Amazon have been selling durable ready-to-assemble homes with all amenities for a comfortable life, to cash in on the tiny homes movement. But now Amazon is taking things up a notch by offering two-story, two-room prefab villas, that offer luxurious living at affordable rates.

Image of the Prefab home (Image source: Emonia/Amazon)

Tiny Prefab Villas Raising the Bar

Interest in tiny homes is rising, especially among those concerned about the environmental impact of construction and the rising costs of housing in the United States. In addition to that, the desire to downsize has surged across the globe in the aftermath of the pandemic. To cater to diverse demands, Amazon is offering housing units made from high-quality materials with stainless steel framing that can easily last up to 20 years, complete with built-in wind, fire, and earthquake protection.

View of the tiny home (Image source: Emonia/Amazon)

The description claims that the stainless steel frame and reinforced structure comes with a high safety and strength rating, and is resistant to winds and earthquakes up to level 8. The high-grade materials also meet stringent fire and weatherproofing standards. The two-room villa houses a bedroom, living room, kitchen, and office space. The pre-made home is built for ease and can be assembled quickly by following the instructions. The company says that every unit comes weather-ready with sun, rain, and moisture protection.

Image of the displayed bedroom (Image source: Emonia/Amazon)

Furthermore, the manufacturer offers paid maintenance for 6 months to keep things running smoothly. The Prefab Villa costs $27,990 on Amazon, which is significantly cheaper than buying a traditional home in any part of the country.

But, if this model seems too expensive per square foot, the website offers cheaper options including a single-storied option starting from $10,666.

Image of the foldable home (Image source: Generic/Amazon)

This luxury 20x40 feet "folding house" offers flexibility and mobility, and comes with professional support for installation, so that residents can move in immediately. This model also offers bathrooms, kitchens, and living spaces, which can be customized as per the owner's needs. The appeal of tiny homes is undeniable, especially since they seem easier to maintain, and enable a minimalist lifestyle. However, there are several things to consider before making the decision to move into a smaller space.

One of the biggest advantages of living in a tiny home is the cost of buying and building it. With tiny homes, people can avoid nearly a million dollars in mortgage payments and get a home that is significantly cheaper.

But, while tiny homes are cheap, the average cost per square foot is quite steep, compared to traditional homes. According to HomeAdvisor, the average 2,000-square-foot home costs about $150 per square foot to build, and a typical tiny home would cost more than twice that amount. Nevertheless, these homes come equipped with space-saving amenities, which allow people to live a more economic and organized life.