ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / PERSONAL FINANCE

Amazon is selling a two-story home that can last upto 20 years and it's cheaper than you'd think

The housing units made from high-quality materials with stainless steel framing can easily last up to 20 years.
PUBLISHED 30 MINUTES AGO
Couple enjoying breakfast with a view outside tiny villa | (Cover image source: Getty Images | Maria Korneeva)
Couple enjoying breakfast with a view outside tiny villa | (Cover image source: Getty Images | Maria Korneeva)

During times when rent and mortgage rates are high, tiny homes are not just an affordable housing alternative but have also emerged as a viable option for people who wish to adopt a minimalist way of life. Top retailers such as Walmart, Home Depot, and Amazon have been selling durable ready-to-assemble homes with all amenities for a comfortable life, to cash in on the tiny homes movement. But now Amazon is taking things up a notch by offering two-story, two-room prefab villas, that offer luxurious living at affordable rates.

Image of the Prefab home (Image source: Emonia/Amazon)
Image of the Prefab home (Image source: Emonia/Amazon)

Tiny Prefab Villas Raising the Bar

Interest in tiny homes is rising, especially among those concerned about the environmental impact of construction and the rising costs of housing in the United States. In addition to that, the desire to downsize has surged across the globe in the aftermath of the pandemic. To cater to diverse demands, Amazon is offering housing units made from high-quality materials with stainless steel framing that can easily last up to 20 years, complete with built-in wind, fire, and earthquake protection.

View of the tiny home (Image source: Emonia/Amazon)
View of the tiny home (Image source: Emonia/Amazon)

The description claims that the stainless steel frame and reinforced structure comes with a high safety and strength rating, and is resistant to winds and earthquakes up to level 8. The high-grade materials also meet stringent fire and weatherproofing standards. The two-room villa houses a bedroom, living room, kitchen, and office space. The pre-made home is built for ease and can be assembled quickly by following the instructions. The company says that every unit comes weather-ready with sun, rain, and moisture protection.

Image of the displayed bedroom (Image source: Emonia/Amazon)
Image of the displayed bedroom (Image source: Emonia/Amazon)

Furthermore, the manufacturer offers paid maintenance for 6 months to keep things running smoothly. The Prefab Villa costs $27,990 on Amazon, which is significantly cheaper than buying a traditional home in any part of the country. 

But, if this model seems too expensive per square foot, the website offers cheaper options including a single-storied option starting from $10,666

Image of the foldable home (Image source: Generic/Amazon)
Image of the foldable home (Image source: Generic/Amazon)

This luxury 20x40 feet "folding house" offers flexibility and mobility, and comes with professional support for installation, so that residents can move in immediately. This model also offers bathrooms, kitchens, and living spaces, which can be customized as per the owner's needs. The appeal of tiny homes is undeniable, especially since they seem easier to maintain, and enable a minimalist lifestyle. However, there are several things to consider before making the decision to move into a smaller space.

One of the biggest advantages of living in a tiny home is the cost of buying and building it. With tiny homes, people can avoid nearly a million dollars in mortgage payments and get a home that is significantly cheaper. 

 

But, while tiny homes are cheap, the average cost per square foot is quite steep, compared to traditional homes. According to HomeAdvisor, the average 2,000-square-foot home costs about $150 per square foot to build, and a typical tiny home would cost more than twice that amount. Nevertheless, these homes come equipped with space-saving amenities, which allow people to live a more economic and organized life.

 

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Amazon is selling a two-story home that can last upto 20 years and it's cheaper than you'd think
PERSONAL FINANCE
Amazon is selling a two-story home that can last upto 20 years and it's cheaper than you'd think
The housing units made from high-quality materials with stainless steel framing can easily last up to 20 years.
30 minutes ago
Could your new $100 bill be a fake? Bank worker reveals the key details you should look out for
PERSONAL FINANCE
Could your new $100 bill be a fake? Bank worker reveals the key details you should look out for
The banker decided to raise awareness after coming across a fake dollar bill at her workplace.
18 hours ago
Costco shopper reveals the secret to turn your rewards points into cash — not many know about it
COSTCO
Costco shopper reveals the secret to turn your rewards points into cash — not many know about it
Some in the comments claimed that it's ok to redeem reward points for cash but Costco's website says otherwise.
23 hours ago
Family finds grandpa's 7 vintage baseball cards worth $1 million. Then, they found another treasure
PERSONAL FINANCE
Family finds grandpa's 7 vintage baseball cards worth $1 million. Then, they found another treasure
Each of the “T206 Ty Cobb” cards was worth at least $150,000, putting the total full value of the find somewhere above $1 million.
1 day ago
Real estate experts share the 3 best states to buy a home in the next 5 years — including one surprise pick
PERSONAL FINANCE
Real estate experts share the 3 best states to buy a home in the next 5 years — including one surprise pick
At the same time, California has lost its charm despite good weather and spectacular landscapes.
2 days ago
Robert Reich explains why millennials don't have any money and his 4 reasons has us convinced
PERSONAL FINANCE
Robert Reich explains why millennials don't have any money and his 4 reasons has us convinced
Robert Reich, an admitted Baby Boomer, and former Secretary of Labor in the Clinton Administration took to the Internet to explain this discrepancy.
3 days ago
NJ mom shares her genius 'zero money' trick to keep toddlers engaged without spending a cent
PERSONAL FINANCE
NJ mom shares her genius 'zero money' trick to keep toddlers engaged without spending a cent
The idea was appreciated by a lot of viewers while some even warned French about adverse effects.
4 days ago
Food safety experts share the 4 common grocery store items you should think twice before buying
PERSONAL FINANCE
Food safety experts share the 4 common grocery store items you should think twice before buying
The list includes a lot of everyday items in the grocery baskets of unsuspecting American households.
4 days ago
New study reveals the best and worst car colors for resale value — with one unlikely top choice
PERSONAL FINANCE
New study reveals the best and worst car colors for resale value — with one unlikely top choice
There's also a list of models that are known to retain a good resale value for a longer time.
5 days ago
Amazon is selling a 'high-quality' tiny home that costs just $1,000 — and it's very easy to install
PERSONAL FINANCE
Amazon is selling a 'high-quality' tiny home that costs just $1,000 — and it's very easy to install
Amazon's housing units come with both sun protection as well as rain and moisture resistance.
6 days ago
A Tesla owner shared their first 12-month electric bill and the fee has left people in disbelief
PERSONAL FINANCE
A Tesla owner shared their first 12-month electric bill and the fee has left people in disbelief
Although the innovative charging system can help EV owners save a lot of money, its installation costs are high.
Oct 24, 2024
Famous attorney Ali Razavi pledges $25,000 to support Chapman University Fowler School of Law
PERSONAL FINANCE
Famous attorney Ali Razavi pledges $25,000 to support Chapman University Fowler School of Law
His success in the legal field has inspired him to give back and support programs that shaped his early career.
Oct 24, 2024
American woman flies to Turkey for $810 full-body scan — says it would've cost her 'zillions' in US
PERSONAL FINANCE
American woman flies to Turkey for $810 full-body scan — says it would've cost her 'zillions' in US
"It was the greatest thing I have ever done for my health and bank account," she added.
Oct 24, 2024
Mom-of-three spends 10 years and $20,000 to prepare for doomsday. Now, she's even training her kids
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mom-of-three spends 10 years and $20,000 to prepare for doomsday. Now, she's even training her kids
She has considered every possibility from natural calamities to civil unrest while preparing.
Oct 19, 2024
Millionaire gives up wealth to prove anyone can earn $1 million in a year. It did not end well
PERSONAL FINANCE
Millionaire gives up wealth to prove anyone can earn $1 million in a year. It did not end well
The man later clarified that his purpose wasn't to make money at all.
Oct 19, 2024
Man lists rare 1987 video game for $17,000 on eBay. Then, someone informed him about its real value
PERSONAL FINANCE
Man lists rare 1987 video game for $17,000 on eBay. Then, someone informed him about its real value
He got offers within minutes from collectors who were ready to pay whatever he asked for.
Oct 19, 2024
Student mistakenly gets $1 million instead of $100 in financial aid. Her next 73 days were unreal
PERSONAL FINANCE
Student mistakenly gets $1 million instead of $100 in financial aid. Her next 73 days were unreal
The student also began flashing the cash to her closest friends and began drinking expensive whisky with them.
Oct 13, 2024
Woman shops in the world's most expensive supermarket — her jaw dropped when she saw the price of berries
PERSONAL FINANCE
Woman shops in the world's most expensive supermarket — her jaw dropped when she saw the price of berries
The TikTok content creator and her friend guessed that the price would be higher than average but still got it wrong.
Oct 12, 2024
Costco is putting an end to shared membership by making a change that could redefine how you shop
COSTCO
Costco is putting an end to shared membership by making a change that could redefine how you shop
Costco has introduced the measures along with the first increase in its membership fees since 2017.
Oct 10, 2024
Woman who bought a carwash for $0 down reveals the staggering amount she earns from it now
PERSONAL FINANCE
Woman who bought a carwash for $0 down reveals the staggering amount she earns from it now
The Maserati driving kid has shared several videos on TikTok showing off her money collections.
Oct 2, 2024