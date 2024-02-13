Super Bowl LVIII draws record audience

The Super Bowl game on February 11, 2024 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers attracted an average of 123.4 million viewers, setting a new record for the most-watched broadcast in TV history. Out of this massive audience, 112 million people watched the game on CBS, marking the highest number of viewers ever for a single network. The remaining viewers were spread across platforms like Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision, CBS Sports, and NFL digital properties like NFL+. While Paramount Global reported record-breaking viewership on Paramount+, specific data on streaming views hasn't been disclosed yet.

Before this year's game, the previous record-holder was the Super Bowl game between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Initially, it was ranked as the third most-watched Super Bowl, behind the 2015 and 2017 games, with 113 million viewers. However, Nielsen later corrected errors in their measurement, elevating the viewership to a record-breaking 115.1 million. Super Bowl LVIII surpassed this number by 7%, reserving its place in TV history.

A general wide view of a logo prior to the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game | Photo by Michael Owens | Getty Images

The figures provided by Nielsen and Adobe Analytics showcase the average number of viewers tuned in at any given moment during each Super Bowl game. However, Nielsen reports that a total of 202.4 million people watched at least part of the telecast, marking a 10% increase from the previous year's 184 million, per Variety. High "out-of-home" viewership, which include audiences at airports, hotels, bars, etc. in all 50 states also contributed to the staggering numbers.

The game was held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET. Preceding the game, there was a half-hour entertainment block featuring Reba McEntire's rendition of the National Anthem. The halftime show, headlined by Usher, was a star-studded affair with appearances by Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Will.i.am, Lil John, Ludacris, and Jermaine Dupri, captivating audiences with their performances.

During the Super Bowl, viewers were treated to a plethora of celebrity-filled ads, with one standout being a Verizon commercial featuring Beyoncé and Tony Hale. Beyoncé used this platform to announce her upcoming country album, "Renaissance Act II," set to release on March 29, 2024, following up on her 2022 album, "Renaissance."

In addition to the excitement surrounding football, music, and commercials, another draw for viewers was the presence of Taylor Swift. Swift's relationship with Chiefs player Travis Kelce fueled media frenzy for months, with speculation about her influence on NFL ratings. While some data suggests that Swift's attendance at Kelce's games may have boosted ratings, the evidence remains inconclusive. However, a flash poll by consumer research firm Numerator indicated that 20% of Super Bowl viewers were rooting for the Chiefs because of Swift.

Travis Kelce celebrates and kisses Singer Taylor Swift following the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game | Photo by Michael Owens | Getty Images

Regardless of the statistical analysis, Swift's appearance alongside Blake Lively and Ice Spice at the game, and her celebratory kiss with Kelce at the end of the Chiefs' victory, captured the attention of a host of fans, keeping them glued to their screens throughout the event.

