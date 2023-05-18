Beyonce could gross nearly $2.1 billion from her Renaissance tour, which according to Forbes is around $500 million more than the $1.6 billion Taylor Swift earned from "Eras". These strikingly impressive numbers are based on the most optimistic sale of tickets at their concerts and their high average ticket prices of about $700.

The singer's last solo tour, "Formation World Tour," grossed $289 million from only 49 shows. Her much-awaited tour Rennaissance kicked off on May 10 in Stockholm and finishes in New Orleans on September 27.

Now it's been estimated that the popstar could smoothly earn an eye-popping $2 billion from her shows. Fans are extra pumped to attend concerts in person after the end of three years of the pandemic.

Beyoncé's Career Trajectory

Getty Images | Emma McIntyre

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter or simply Beyoncé started early in this industry when she formed the singing-rapping girl group Destiny's Child originally called Girl’s Tyme, as per Britannica. In 1997, the group yielded their first hit single No, No, No Part 2. After this, there was no looking back for the group. Their follow-up album, The Writing's on The Wall, bagged the group two Grammy Awards and sold more than eight million copies of the album.

Eventually, the group parted ways and Queen Bey, as Beyonce is popular as, used her songwriting talents to make it big in the industry with her first solo album Dangerously in Love. After this, she had a long run in her career until she (what many fans like to call her) reinvented herself. She returned in 2016 with a fresh album called Lemonade which focused on themes of cheating and betrayal. Lemonade was another visual album that was meant to be seen and not heard, the album debuted as an HBO television special.

The album received healthy traction and netted Beyoncé two Grammies for her song Formation. In 2018, Beyoncé became the first-ever Black woman to headline the Coachella Valley Festival. Her reinvention phase garnered a lot of acclaim and went on to become the subject of Homecoming which is a Netflix documentary and live album.

In 2022, "act i: RENAISSANCE" came along and won her four Grammies, and with that, she became surpassed Georg Solti and became the person who made history by becoming the artist with the most Grammy wins.

Everything You Need To Know About Beyonce's Renaissance 2023 Tour

Bey announced the Renaissance World Tour 2023 in February. She has revealed the dates for the US and the UK right now. The tour began on the May 10 and ends on September 27, 2023. You can see the entire location and dates on the official Billboard site.

The ticket prices will vary depending on the country. The prices for tickets in the UK are,

Seated - £56.25 to £199, Standing - £106.80, Gold Circle - £177.50, GA Early Entry Package - £221, Silver VIP Fan Ticket Package - £256, Premium GA Early Entry Package - £321, Gold VIP Fan Ticket Package - £341, Club Renaissance Experience - £372, BeyHive VIP Package - £769, Alien Superstar Riser - £1038, Pure/Honey On Stage Risers Front Row Experience - £2400.

Beyoncé's Net Worth

Getty Images | Kevin Winter

According to Forbes, Beyonce's net worth is $450 million as of 2022. However, as of May 2023, Beyonce has already touched the $500 million mark making her and husband Jay Z's total net worth a whopping $1.5 billion.