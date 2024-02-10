Check out the Factors Driving up the Prices for Super Bowl Tickets in 2024

The Super Bowl is one of the world's most highly anticipated sporting events, where celebrities as well as major brands also arrive to make their presence felt. The excitement is palpable as the stage is set for the 2024 Super Bowl, where the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas. But many fans eagerly wishing to witness the action live are discovering that the cost of admission is reaching staggering heights. According to Seat Geek, a leading ticket resale website, the average ticket price for Super Bowl 2024 has skyrocketed to an eye-watering $12,082.

As of now, the cheapest available ticket on Seat Geek is listed at $9,858, marking an unprecedented surge in Super Bowl ticket prices. This average ticket price, observed about two weeks before the big game, reflects a substantial 36% increase from the same period in the previous year. The location of the event in the vibrant city of Las Vegas is believed to be a significant factor contributing to the heightened demand and soaring prices.

But the surge in prices isn't a new phenomenon, and Seat Geek provides a historical perspective on the average resale ticket prices for the past five Super Bowls, 13 days before the event:

2023 Super Bowl LVII (Chiefs vs. Eagles), Glendale, Arizona — $8,907

2022 Super Bowl LVI (Rams vs. Bengals), Los Angeles, California — $10,322

2021 Super Bowl LV (Buccaneers vs. Chiefs), Tampa, Florida — $11,840 (reduced capacity)

2020 Super Bowl LIV (Chiefs vs. 49ers), Miami, Florida — $6,569

2019 Super Bowl LIII (Patriots vs. Rams), Atlanta, Georgia — $5,329

Ticketmaster, the Official Ticket Marketplace of the NFL, shows the lowest price for Super Bowl 2024 tickets currently at $8,333, with the best seat on the site priced at a jaw-dropping $47,500.

Traditionally, Super Bowl ticket prices experience a spike immediately after the conference championship games. However, Seat Geek notes that prices tend to decline as the event date gets closer.

The teams in contention also play a part in the surge, as the San Francisco 49ers, with seven previous Super Bowl appearances and five victories in the 1980s and 90s, last appeared in 2019, losing to the Chiefs.

On the other side, the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, are led by quarterback and two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. The team garnered additional attention this year with the presence of pop sensation Taylor Swift, who has been spotted in the box seats cheering on her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce.

Fans are now left to wonder whether Swift, with a concert in Tokyo the day before the Super Bowl, will make it to Las Vegas for the game. While it seems plausible with a 13-hour flight, her travel plans remain unknown.

Super Bowl LVIII promises to be a captivating event, broadcast live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on CBS and Nickelodeon, with streaming available on Paramount+. However, for those eager to witness the action live, the soaring ticket prices may require some serious financial commitment.

