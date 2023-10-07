Name Travis Kelce Net Worth $30 Million Salary $14 Million Annual Income $ 19 Million + Source of Income Football and endorsements DOB Oct 5, 1989 Age 33 Years Old Gender Male Profession Football player Nationality American

Rumored to be pop sensation Taylor Swift's boyfriend, American professional football star Travis Kelce has amassed an impressive $30 million net worth through his feats in the NFL. Born on October 5, 1989, in Westlake, Ohio, Kelce has risen to become one of the most renowned tight ends in the history of American football. Kelce has spent 11 seasons with the Chiefs and has also caught a pass in 143 games in a row. Apart from being a star on the field, Kelce has also gained popularity as a reality TV sensation, with his own dating show "Catching Kelce."

A lucrative NFL career has been the athlete's primary source of income ever since his debut in the National Football League (NFL) in 2013 with the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce's exceptional skills on the field have earned him numerous records and accolades, including being the fastest tight end to reach 10,000 career receiving yards. Apart from this, Kelce has also forayed into showbiz with reality TV.

Travis Kelce of the NFL Kansas City Chiefs smiles as he passes the crowd on the 15th hole on Day Three of the 2023 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 16, 2023 in Stateline, Nevada/ Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

In 2013, he signed a four-year, $3.12 million contract with the Chiefs, which was followed by a five-year, $46 million extension in 2016. This extension included a substantial $22 million in guaranteed money, resulting in an average annual salary of approximately $14 million.

Beyond his NFL earnings, Kelce has bagged an estimated $5 million per year by endorsing brands such as McDonald's, Papa John's, LG, and Nike.

As for properties, in 2019, Kelce invested in a stunning 10,000-square-foot mansion in Kansas City, Missouri, for which he paid a hefty $995,000.

Year Earnings 2021 $19 Million 2022 $25 Million 2023 $30 Million

Social Media Following Instagram 3.8 Million Followers Twitter 1 Million Followers Facebook 859,000 Followers

Kelce, who dated women from every state in America as part of a reality show, was in a relationship with social media personality Kayla Nicole, which lasted for five years before their breakup. In September 2023, it was reported that Kelce is now dating the globally renowned singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

Kelce is not only a star on the football field but also in his charitable endeavors. He founded the "Eighty-Seven & Running" foundation in 2015, which focuses on providing mentoring, training, and opportunities to underserved youth.

Travis Kelce entertains the audience during the Big Slick Party & Show benefitting Childrens Mercy Hospital on June 3, 2023 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri/ Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

How much is Travis Kelce's net worth?

Travis Kelce's net worth is estimated to be $30 million.

What is Travis Kelce's primary source of income?

Travis Kelce's primary source of income is his NFL career, along with substantial earnings from endorsements.

Who is Travis Kelce dating?

As of September 2023, Travis Kelce is confirmed to be dating the singer Taylor Swift.

