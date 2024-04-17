Lynsi Snyder Stood for 2 Hours for a Job Interview at Her Own Company; Here’s How She Made It Big

Lynsi Snyder, the billionaire heiress, who is today the president and owner of In-N-Out Burger with a net worth exceeding $6 billion recently appeared in an interview after a long time. In the interview with NBC, she revealed that she had stood in line for two hours to get a job at an In-N-Out restaurant in Redding, California at the age of 17. "I think that there's a stigma that can come with being the owner's kid," she said in the interview. "I just wanted to be respected like others, doing it the right way and not having the special treatment," the 41-year-old added.

She started by chopping vegetables and serving customers just like any employee would. Nobody apart from the store manager knew her real identity. Snyder started as an associate in 1999 and later took over the family-owned burger chain at the age of 27 back in 2010 and gained full control in the year 2017. She has since worked to keep the company going through inflation and other financial adversities. In the interview, she also talked about how she complied with all the rules and worked hard to get where she is today. "In the earlier days I wore pantsuits, and I did that because I felt like I was supposed to," she said.

Snyder is often tagged "reclusive" by the media for not appearing in very many interviews and for always keeping a very low profile. Her childhood was eventful, to say the least. She revealed in a 2014 interview with Orange Coast Magazine that growing up she was targeted for kidnapping twice. Snyder's uncle Richard Snyder who was the president of the company at the time, was one of the two In-N-Out executives who died in a plane crash in 1993. Later, Snyder lost her father Guy Snyder to an overdose, making her the sole remaining heir to the brand. In the interview, she talked about how her family's tragic past still haunts her, "It was that family pain and tragedy really put each leader in its place," she said.

In the interview, Snyder also revealed their plans to not increase the prices that much in response to the current inflation. We can’t,'" she said. "Because I feel such an obligation to look out for our customers. When everyone else was taking these jumps, we weren’t." Furthermore, she also said how she rejected the idea of franchising the In-N-Out chain, saying that it is one of the reasons that the company would "probably never" expand to the East Coast under her watch as they will never freeze the food.

General views of In-N-Out Burger | AaronP | Getty Images

In-N-Out was first started by Snyder's grandparents Harry and Esther Snyder back in 1948 in Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County. After the death of Harry Snyder, his son, and Lynsi's uncle Richard Snyder took over until he died in the crash after which Lynsi's father became the owner. Now Snyder has been leading the brand for the last fourteen years, per the NY Post. After overseeing the 400th store opening and also starting operations in three new states Colorado, Oregon, and Texas, Snyder's current net worth is around $6.7 billion.

